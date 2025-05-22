Pepsi Follows Coca-Cola’s Lead and Abandons Reuse Goal, Doubling Down on Single-Use Plastic Packaging

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 22, PepsiCo announced it is abandoning its reuse goal: to achieve 20% of all beverage servings the company sells be sold through reusable models by 2030. In addition, the company ended its goal to “cut virgin plastic from non-renewable sources per serving” and scaled back other goals related to its plastic packaging use. PepsiCo reported in 2023 that the company’s share of packaging in reusable formats was 10%, unchanged from when it first announced its goal in 2022.

This news follows a similar move from Coca-Cola in December 2024. In response to this development from Pepsi, Oceana released the following statement from Matt Littlejohn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives:

“By killing its reuse goal, and other goals that would actually reduce plastic packaging, Pepsi is hurting our oceans and the environment. Pepsi is one of the largest polluters in the world according to the Break Free from Plastic Brand Audit and has a responsibility to address its plastic problem.”

“The best way for Pepsi to reduce plastic pollution is not by abandoning goals but by dramatically increasing the use of refillable bottles – which can be used up to 50 times if made of glass. Just a 10% increase in reusable beverage packaging by 2030 can eliminate the need for over 1 trillion single-use plastic bottles and cups and could prevent 153 billion of these containers from getting into the world’s oceans and waterways.”

“Pepsi’s customers, employees, investors, and government officials who are concerned about the impact of plastics on our planet and health, should hold the company accountable. This should include pushing the company to reduce products sold in single-use plastic packaging, increase products sold in reusable packaging, and to report on the share of products sold in reusable formats.”

Additional background :

PepsiCo also stated in its last submission to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation that the weight of virgin plastic packaging used had increased from 2.18 million metric tons in 2020 to 2.3 million tons in 2023.

Pepsi in its statement about the goal changes said that it will “focus on investments that aim to improve the packaging lifecycle.” The company also said that it will continue to track reusability and various efforts on reuse as part of its other goals.

In December 2024, Coca-Cola ended its goals to increase reusable packaging and reduce virgin plastic use.



