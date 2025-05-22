Burnout is the New Bankruptcy: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Unveils The Executive Reset to Refresh Elite Leaders Before They Break

Cessna Township, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cessna Township, Ohio -

The RED Carpet Connection's Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller launches The Executive Reset©, a neuroscience-powered recalibration for high-achieving professionals facing identity misalignment, brain fog, and performance collapse. From Ohio, with satellite offices in Vegas and Atlanta, Dr. Andrea declares burnout the new bankruptcy. For top-performing professionals, the collapse starts in the brain long before it hits the bottom line.

With Deloitte reporting a wave of leadership attrition and executive burnout at historic highs, The Executive Reset© enters the market as the recalibration method top performers never knew they needed.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, an international neuroscientist, business strategist, and global publicity expert, announces the official launch of The Executive Reset©—a breakthrough transformation experience designed for elite-level professionals who operate at the highest echelons of success yet silently struggle with exhaustion, misalignment, and performance decay.

The Executive Reset© combines identity recalibration, neuroleadership profiling, and future strategy design inside a private, intensive experience. At the core is Quantum Reality Recode©, Adams-Miller's proprietary methodology that enhances how individuals think, act, and respond under pressure to achieve peak mental, emotional, and leadership performance. This process dissolves subconscious roadblocks, restructures internal belief systems, and realigns vision to create sustainable momentum.

"This isn't therapy," said Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller. "This is a tactical reset for the leadership operating system—beliefs, clarity, identity, and influence. The Executive Reset© isn't about slowing down. It's about unlocking next-level momentum that is sustainable, strategic, and powerfully aligned."

After a $30M deal fell apart and a very public breakup, one founder secured an Executive Reset© with Dr. Andrea. This celebrity client left with a new blueprint, a re-centered identity, and a board invite three weeks later. He shares, "Dr. Andrea makes dreams come true by reframing your perception of reality."

Executives today operate in a relentless environment of decision fatigue, shifting demands, and hidden emotional depletion. According to recent research, up to 96 percent of leaders report feeling mentally overloaded, yet less than 15 percent seek identity-level intervention—until it's too late.

Harvard Business Review reports that 68% of executives feel AI increases pressure to perform faster and smarter, accelerating identity collapse.

"The mind that built the empire isn't always the one that can save it," said Dr. Adams-Miller. "Success isn't always the reward. It can trigger collapse—unless the client's identity evolves with the success."

"Burnout doesn't look like tears—it looks like unread emails, unanswered phone calls, and silent marriages," said Dr. Adams-Miller.

While traditional coaching often focuses on skill-building or surface-level habits, Quantum Reality Recode© addresses transformation within the foundational structures of cognitive clarity, emotional resilience, and aligned identity. The process bypasses performance fatigue by upgrading the very systems that drive influence, decisiveness, and public presence.

"The brain fog executives feel isn't burnout. It's misalignment with their next level," said Dr. Adams-Miller. "All it takes is a simple shift or reframe to become more aligned than ever."

The Executive Reset© is available globally via private intensives, virtual sessions, and confidential retreats tailored for high-net-worth individuals and public-facing leaders. Additional visibility, brand alignment, and elite media positioning are delivered through The RED Carpet Connection, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's international influence consultancy, powered by a $15 billion Rolodex.

As a master neuroscientist with triple PhD-level credentials in public health and cognitive and emotional performance strategy, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, a Chief Visionary Strategic Influence Officer, is considered a pioneer in leadership reinvention. She has spoken in 27 countries and works discreetly with recognized public figures, elite entrepreneurs, and legacy-driven visionaries. She is the "Dream Maker for the Elite."

https://youtu.be/gpfwmpUxhnI

Media representatives interested in interviews, executive commentary, or story features with Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller may contact TheREDCarpetConnection.com. High-resolution photos, an executive bio, and a media kit are available upon request. Speaking topics include: Executive Identity Reinvention in the Age of AI and Burnout, Strategic Leadership Recalibration for High-Stakes Decision Makers, Cognitive Optimization and Brain-Based Peak Performance, Future-Proofing Influence: Neuroscience of Elite-Level Presence, Mental Clarity, and Emotional Resilience, and Sustainable Power Under Pressure.

###

For more information about Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, The Executive Reset, contact the company here:



Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, The Executive Reset

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

4197226931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

8155 Township Rd 89, Findlay, OH 45840