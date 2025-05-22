ZEBRA Launches THE LIP GLOSS - CLEAR, Continuing Its Mission to Deliver Elevated Non-Toxic Personal Care

Dallas, TX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEBRA, the personal care brand founded by clean wellness advocate Jenn Thatcher, has officially expanded into the beauty space with the launch of THE LIP GLOSS - CLEAR, a high-shine, non-toxic gloss designed for long-lasting hydration and a mirror-like finish.





This latest launch marks a significant milestone for ZEBRA as it moves beyond oral care into broader categories of personal wellness. True to the brand’s founding mission, the gloss is formulated with a short, transparent list of nourishing ingredients, free from synthetic dyes, artificial fragrances, parabens, and known endocrine disruptors. Each element of the formula was selected with purpose, reflecting ZEBRA’s signature approach: black and white ingredient standards – no gray areas.

“We deserve products that are both beautiful and biologically supportive,” said Thatcher. “This gloss represents years of careful formulation, without shortcuts.”

Key Features of THE LIP GLOSS - CLEAR:

High-shine finish: Provides a clear, glossy look that enhances lips naturally

Provides a clear, glossy look that enhances lips naturally Hydrating formula: Lightweight and non-sticky, offering lasting moisture and comfort

Lightweight and non-sticky, offering lasting moisture and comfort Ingredient-conscious: Free from synthetic dyes, artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and known endocrine disruptors

Free from synthetic dyes, artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and known endocrine disruptors Clean beauty alternative: Designed for those seeking effective, elegant cosmetics without compromising on wellness values

THE LIP GLOSS - CLEAR builds on ZEBRA’s rapid growth in the oral care category, where it became known for its hydroxyapatite-free formulas. While hydroxyapatite is often widely promoted as a “safe fluoride alternative,” ZEBRA took a different approach based on emerging research on micro- and nano-sized particles and their potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in the body’s organs.

“At ZEBRA, we’ve never been afraid to challenge the norm if it means doing what’s right,” said Thatcher. “Our values are rooted in clarity, purpose, and honoring the body the way our Creator intended. We’re here to create formulas that support wellness, not compromise it. That commitment continues with this gloss. Consumers are paying more attention than ever to what’s in their products, and this launch reflects our promise to meet that demand with transparency, integrity, and intention, not trends.”





Jenn Thatcher

As wellness-minded consumers increasingly seek transparency from personal care brands, ZEBRA’s expansion into beauty reflects growing demand for clean, multi-category alternatives. The brand has cultivated a loyal following of mothers and health-conscious consumers – many inspired by Thatcher’s “MAHA Mom” (Make America Healthy Again) initiative – who prioritize products grounded in integrity, safety, and purpose.

To learn more about ZEBRA and THE LIP GLOSS - CLEAR, please visit https://www.yayzebra.com.

About ZEBRA

ZEBRA is a personal care brand founded by Jenn Thatcher, a mother, health advocate, and brand-building powerhouse, after her son’s brain tumor diagnosis. Frustrated by mismarketing and misleading ingredient claims in the personal care industry, she built ZEBRA to be a brand that refuses to compromise. Known for its “black and white” formulation philosophy, where every ingredient is intentional and nothing is hidden, ZEBRA continues to expand beyond oral care with clean, biologically considerate alternatives in beauty and beyond. Bold in its values and clear in its purpose, the company resonates with a growing audience of health-conscious consumers seeking personal care that supports long-term well-being.