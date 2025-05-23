Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.70 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 23 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
| Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 23 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 13 May 2025 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including...Read More
Mowi ASA’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 June 2025 at 11:00 CET as a digital meeting. The notice including agenda for the meeting and selected appendices are attached to this disclosure....Read More