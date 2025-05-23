Youth sports exchange to bridge cultures, strengthen ties

NANJING, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Belt and Road Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) officially launched on Wednesday in Jiangyin, east China's Jiangsu Province, gathering nearly 500 international students from 66 countries and regions.

Held at Jiangyin Feima Water City from May 20 to 27, the event features a lineup of activities, including youth men's 3x3 basketball invitational, youth outdoor sports challenge, and youth orienteering training camp. These initiatives aim to create a dynamic platform for cross-cultural dialogue and friendly competition.

"Sports transcend barriers. They are a universal language that connects everyone, regardless of nationality or background," said Mutai Ronald Kipsang, a Kenyan doctoral student at Nanjing Agricultural University. "Through teamwork and our shared pursuit of excellence, we unite. This event isn't just about skills. It's about building lasting friendships and exchanging ideas."

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the exchange week has evolved into a flagship cultural initiative for Jiangsu, a province renowned for its economic vitality, educational resources, and strategic ties with Belt and Road partners. By integrating sports with storytelling, the event highlights Jiangsu's cultural heritage while strengthening bonds among global youth through shared athletic experiences.

Leveraging its geographic advantages and robust economic and academic infrastructure, Jiangsu has deepened collaboration with Belt and Road countries and regions in trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The annual event underscores this commitment, using sports as a medium to promote Chinese culture, share local narratives, and nurture a spirit of peace, friendship, and cooperation among participants.

