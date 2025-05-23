WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Syrjänen

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Syrjänen


____________________________________________

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Syrjänen, Tuomas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_33

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2025-05-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20335 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20335 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information:

Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com



