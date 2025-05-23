WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Bedborough

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bedborough, Amanda

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_36

Transaction date: 2025-05-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16098 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 16098 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com