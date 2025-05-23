WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 May 2025 at 9:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Managers’ Transactions – Kerkelä-Hiltunen



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Kerkelä-Hiltunen, Mervi



Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer: WithSecure Corporation



LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20250522123005_37



Transaction date: 2025-05-21



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000519228



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 20335 Unit price: 0.00 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 20335 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



