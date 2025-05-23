mRNA Platform Market and Competition Outlook 2025-2030: Virtual Trials Revolutionizing mRNA Development

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Platform Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mRNA Platform Market was valued at USD 7.30 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.93 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.56%.

In September 2023, BioNTech SE partnered with CEPI to accelerate the development of an mRNA-based Mpox vaccine, underscoring the platform’s importance in preparing for emerging infectious threats. By mimicking the natural role of RNA in the body, synthetic mRNA sequences are engineered to prompt immune responses or support therapeutic protein production. These technologies are increasingly adopted due to their adaptability, speed of development, and effectiveness, particularly in public health emergencies and personalized medicine applications.

Key Market Drivers: Technological Advancements

Advances in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems have enhanced the stability and cellular uptake of mRNA molecules, improving their efficacy. These innovations were instrumental in the success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Modified mRNA sequences are now more stable and less immunogenic, extending vaccine shelf life and easing distribution. For example, Sanofi launched a new mRNA research facility at Griffith University in November 2023 to accelerate drug development.

Techniques like codon optimization are being refined to maximize protein expression, while synthetic biology tools such as CRISPR-Cas9 allow precise mRNA sequence design for targeted therapies. The development of cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing has also improved the availability of mRNA products during global health crises. Furthermore, enhancements in cold chain logistics and stability at varied temperature ranges reduce dependency on ultra-cold storage. The integration of next-generation sequencing supports precise and rapid design of mRNA-based treatments, enabling therapeutic applications across a broad range of indications.

Key Market Challenges: Vaccine Hesitancy and Misinformation

A critical challenge facing the Global mRNA Platform Market is vaccine hesitancy, fueled by misinformation. Despite scientific validation, concerns around safety, efficacy, and long-term impacts have hindered vaccine uptake. Social media platforms are often sources of misinformation, influencing public perception and eroding confidence in mRNA-based vaccines. This hesitancy can reduce immunization rates, hampering efforts to achieve herd immunity and prolonging outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Public mistrust also complicates health campaigns during emergencies, such as pandemics, and may extend skepticism to other public health measures. Low vaccine coverage due to hesitancy not only affects individual health outcomes but also increases pressure on healthcare systems and obstructs disease control efforts at a population level.

Key Market Trends: Increase in the Number of Virtual Trials

The rise of virtual trials is reshaping drug development strategies, including those related to mRNA therapies. Virtual trials use digital platforms for remote data collection, reducing dependence on physical sites and expanding access to more diverse participant populations.

CROs and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting technologies such as telemedicine, wearable sensors, and mobile health apps to monitor patient outcomes in real-time. This approach enhances patient engagement, accelerates trial timelines, and reduces operational costs. The decentralized model is proving particularly effective for vaccines and therapies that require global outreach, supporting rapid data acquisition and streamlined regulatory submissions.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global mRNA Platform Market has been segmented into the following categories:

mRNA Platform Market, by Indication:

Autoimmune Diseases

Cancer

Personalized Treatment

Single Cancer Focused

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

mRNA Platform Market, by Usability:

Prophylactic Vaccines

Therapeutic Drugs

Therapeutic Vaccines

mRNA Platform Market, by mRNA Type:

Nucleoside-Modified mRNA

Self-Amplifying mRNA

Unmodified mRNA

mRNA Platform Market, by End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organization

mRNA Platform Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

