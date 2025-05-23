Life Science Analytics Market Insights by Type, Service, Application, End User and Region - Industry Forecast to Reach $68.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive, Predictive), by Service (Analytics), Application (Drug Discovery, Trials, RWE, Access, Sales & Marketing, Drug Safety), End User (Pharma, Medical Device) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science analytics market is forecast to escalate from USD 40.03 billion in 2025 to USD 68.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. A pivotal driver for this growth is the increasing complexity and diversity of big data in the life sciences sector. The expanding demand for advanced analytical solutions spans research and development, commercialization, and safety applications, fostering the market's expansion. The push for improved data standardization in life sciences and healthcare further catalyzes growth. Conversely, inadequate IT infrastructure and a reluctance to adopt analytics solutions in emerging economies are notable challenges.



The software-as-a-service (SaaS) subsegment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The sub-segment of life science analytics software-which encompasses on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS-is anticipated to experience the highest growth. The SaaS model's appeal is underpinned by numerous advantages, including seamless integration of data from various cloud sources, remote access, low maintenance costs, high security and privacy, and flexible resource utilization without upfront hardware investment. Moreover, the SaaS model supports various applications such as accounting, performance monitoring, and communication, enriching its growth prospects.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the life science analytics market during the forecast period. Within the life science analytics market, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device firms, research institutes, and outsourced life science organizations represent key end-user segments. In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held a significant market share and are poised for substantial growth moving forward. Their prominence stems from growing R&D expenditures, heightened use of analytics in research, and the critical role of analytics in enhancing regulatory compliance through data-driven insights. Furthermore, analytics' contribution to personalized medicine and AI integration underscores their value in this sector.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth, driven by a large patient population, increasing demand for innovative therapies, the advent of big data in healthcare, and rising investments in HCIT infrastructure. Moreover, government initiatives promoting digital solutions in life sciences and a focus on integrating sophisticated technologies further fuel regional growth.

This comprehensive report analyzes the life science analytics market, estimating the market size and identifying future growth opportunities across various segments by type, component, application, end-user, and region. It scrutinizes market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report evaluates stakeholder opportunities, analyzing micromarket growth trends and contributions to the overall market. It forecasts segment revenues across five regions and features a competitive analysis of key market players, delivering company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and strategic insights.



Key drivers include rising pressures to reduce healthcare spending, advanced analytics, and increased R&D spending in life sciences.

Product Development/Innovation: Examines upcoming trends, R&D activities, and new software launches in the market.

Market Development: Details lucrative emerging markets, alongside solution types, components, and deployment models.

Market Diversification: Offers exhaustive information on versatile software portfolios and newly developing geographies.

Competitive Assessment: Analyzes market shares and strategies of leading players like Oracle, Merative, SAS Institute, and Accenture.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 405 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Pressure To Curb Healthcare Spending Need For Improved Data Standardization Technological Advancements in Analytical Solutions Heterogeneity and Complexity of Big Data in Life Sciences Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions in Clinical Trials Increasing R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Challenges Issues Associated With Data Integration Shortage of Skilled Personnel Reluctance To Adopt Life Science Analytics Solutions in Emerging Countries

Opportunities Growing Focus on Value-Based Care Use of Analytics in Precision & Personalized Medicine Big Data Analytics For R&D Productivity Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Analytics

Industry Trends Growing Adoption of Analytics in Commercial Operations Leveraging Data & Analytics To Accelerate Drug Discovery & Development Focus on Real-Time Data Analytics



Case Studies

Novartis Uses Multi-Cloud Data Analytics Platform To Optimize Operations and Accelerate Innovation Sas Visual Analytics Helps Maximize Profitability Through Prescriptive Analytics & Data Visualization Streamlining Regulatory Monitoring and Impact Assessments: Gedeon Richter's Partnership With Clarivate



