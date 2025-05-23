Trends Shaping the Barrett's Esophagus (BE) Industry, 2025-2030: Technological Advances in Diagnostics Elevate BE Surveillance

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrett's Esophagus - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Barrett's Esophagus was valued at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Barrett's Esophagus market.



Long-term growth in the Barrett's Esophagus market is underpinned by a confluence of epidemiological, technological, and policy drivers. Increasing GERD burden, combined with greater public and physician awareness of BE-cancer progression risks, is elevating demand for routine screening and early intervention. Health systems are recognizing the cost-effectiveness of preventing esophageal cancer through proactive BE management, prompting wider adoption of minimally invasive diagnostics and ablation solutions.



Regulatory endorsements of new imaging and therapeutic tools, coupled with industry efforts to bundle diagnostic and treatment platforms, are streamlining the care pathway. Cross-disciplinary collaboration and data-sharing via registries are enhancing outcome transparency and evidence-based decision-making. As healthcare moves toward precision medicine and value-based care, a critical question emerges: Can the BE market continue to integrate early detection with personalized intervention strategies to deliver scalable, cost-effective cancer prevention across global care settings?



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Barrett's Esophagus market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Receptor Antagonists, Mucosal Protective Agents, Other Drug Classes); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Proton Pump Inhibitors segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The H2 Receptor Antagonists segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Barrett's Esophagus Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Barrett's Esophagus market report include:

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Castle Biosciences

Cipla Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Medtronic plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Barrett's Esophagus

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising GERD Prevalence Drives Demand for Early Screening and Diagnosis of Barrett's Esophagus

Advancements in Endoscopic Imaging and Biopsy Tools Improve Detection Accuracy

High-Risk Patient Monitoring Through Surveillance Programs Fuels Use of Specialized Devices

Minimally Invasive Treatment Modalities Like RFA and Cryotherapy Expand Therapeutic Reach

Clinical Guidelines Emphasize Early Intervention to Prevent Progression to Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

Biomarker Research Enhances Risk Stratification and Personalized Surveillance Protocols

Growing Awareness of Barrett's Risk Factors Spurs Referrals From Primary Care to GI Specialists

EHR Integration and Registry Participation Improve Patient Tracking and Longitudinal Outcomes

AI-Based Image Analysis Tools Support Enhanced Detection in Diagnostic Endoscopy

Device Manufacturers Focus on Comfort, Precision, and Workflow Efficiency in Diagnostic Kits

Health System Adoption of Barrett's Pathways Improves Standardization of Care Delivery

Expansion of Digestive Health Programs in Hospitals Elevates Focus on Esophageal Precancers

