Gastroenterology Industry Analysis, Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Business Report 2025 with Insights on 41 Market Players

The global market for Gastroenterology was valued at US$34.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$45.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Gastroenterology market.

The growth of the gastroenterology market is driven by several factors that combine advancements in technology, increasing disease prevalence, and a focus on patient-centered care. A key driver is the rising global prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, particularly conditions like IBD, colorectal cancer, and NAFLD, which are more common due to modern lifestyle factors such as poor diets, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles. As these diseases become more prevalent, there is a greater demand for gastroenterology specialists, diagnostics, and treatments to manage these conditions.

Additionally, technological innovations in diagnostics and treatments, such as AI-assisted endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries, are improving the accuracy, speed, and patient outcomes associated with gastroenterology procedures. The integration of genomics into gastroenterology is also driving growth, as the field moves toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The increasing focus on preventive care is another significant growth driver. With improved access to screenings for colorectal cancer, hepatitis, and other gastrointestinal diseases, healthcare systems can catch these conditions at earlier stages, leading to more effective treatment and improved survival rates.

Moreover, the expanding middle class in emerging markets is contributing to the global growth of gastroenterology services, as more people seek specialized care for digestive disorders. Public health campaigns, government initiatives, and international efforts to raise awareness of gastrointestinal diseases are further fueling the demand for gastroenterology services.

Finally, the growing interest in gut microbiota and its role in gastrointestinal health and overall well-being is sparking new research and treatment options, positioning gastroenterology at the forefront of medical innovation. Together, these factors are driving the expansion of the gastroenterology market and enhancing the quality of care for patients with digestive diseases worldwide.



Segments: Drug Type (Biologics / Biosimilars, Antacids, Laxatives, Antidiarrheal Agents, Antiemetics, Antiulcer Agents, Other Drug Types); Disease Type (Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Liver Diseases, Colorectal Cancer, Other Disease Types); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biologics / Biosimilars segment, which is expected to reach US$11.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Antacids segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $8.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Demand for Gastroenterology Services and Treatments

Here's the Story: How Advancements in Endoscopic Technology Are Revolutionizing Gastroenterology Diagnostics

Rising Awareness of Digestive Health and Wellness Fuels Growth in Preventive and Diagnostic Gastroenterology Services

Technological Innovations in Minimally Invasive Procedures Expand Treatment Options for Gastrointestinal Disorders

Surge in Aging Populations Globally Increases the Need for Gastroenterology Care and Disease Management

Here's How the Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine is Shaping the Future of Gastroenterology Treatments

Rising Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) and Celiac Disease Strengthens the Business Case for Specialized Care

Expanding Role of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Drives Access to Gastroenterology Services in Underserved Areas

Increasing Research and Clinical Trials in Microbiome and Gut Health Create New Opportunities for Therapeutic Advancements

Here's How Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Revolutionizing Gastroenterology Diagnostics

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies and Biologics in Treating Gastrointestinal Disorders Expands Treatment Options

Global Increase in Obesity and Lifestyle-Related Disorders Drives Growth in Gastroenterology-Based Disease Prevention

