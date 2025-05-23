Payment Card Skimming Market Trends & Competition Intelligence 2025-2030 Featuring 34 Industry Players - Growth in Contactless and Tap-to-Pay Transactions Drives Shift in Skimming Attack Vectors

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Skimming - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Payment Card Skimming was valued at US$3.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Payment Card Skimming market.



The growth in anti-skimming and payment fraud prevention markets is driven by rising financial crime losses, increased digital payment penetration, and evolving regulatory mandates for payment security. With consumer trust and transaction integrity at stake, financial institutions are investing heavily in proactive risk mitigation, threat intelligence, and terminal-level security upgrades. EMV mandates, PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance, and consumer protection laws are catalyzing technology adoption across both financial services and retail networks.



Strategically, fintech startups and established cybersecurity firms are developing advanced endpoint detection, anomaly scoring algorithms, and physical device authentication layers. Terminal hardware providers are integrating embedded encryption chips, secure firmware updates, and skimmer-resistant form factors into new product lines.

Public-private partnerships, such as Europol's financial cybercrime task forces and FBI-led cybercrime coalitions, are improving global response coordination. As digital payments expand and fraud techniques advance, the battle against payment card skimming will remain a dynamic and technologically intensive front in financial security infrastructure.



The report analyzes the Payment Card Skimming market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (Identity Theft, Payment Fraud, Money Laundering, ATMs, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 10.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $919.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.0% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Payment Card Skimming Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accertify, ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, Diebold Nixdorf, FICO and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Payment Card Skimming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Card Fraud and Identity Theft Throws the Spotlight on Payment Skimming Threats

Advancement in Overlay Skimmer Technologies Spurs Sophistication in Criminal Tactics

Growth in Contactless and Tap-to-Pay Transactions Drives Shift in Skimming Attack Vectors

Increased Awareness Among Consumers and Merchants Strengthens Preventive Surveillance Measures

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Accelerates Skimmer Identification

Expansion of ATM and Point-of-Sale Terminal Usage in Unattended Locations Spurs Vulnerability Exposure

Rising E-Commerce Volumes Shift Criminal Focus Toward Card-Not-Present Fraud Techniques

Government Mandates for EMV Chip Migration and Compliance Curb Magnetic Stripe Exploits

Deployment of Anti-Tamper and Sensor-Based Payment Hardware Enhances Merchant Security Infrastructure

Use of End-to-End Encryption and Tokenization in Transactions Strengthens Defense Mechanisms

Public-Private Collaborations on Cybersecurity Education Drive Awareness and Reporting Accuracy

Growing Adoption of Real-Time Transaction Monitoring Tools Enhances Skimming Detection Capabilities

Emergence of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Skimmers Increases Complexity of Field-Level Inspections

Advancement in Skimmer Concealment and Aesthetics Challenges Retailer Detection Methods

Deployment of Encrypted PIN Entry Pads and Dual Verification Systems Reduces Attack Success Rates

Rise in Financial Services Digitization Supports Multi-Factor Authentication Over Physical Cards

Security Audits and Compliance Certifications Become Standard Across ATM Networks

Availability of Compact and Disposable Skimmer Devices Escalates Risk at Fuel Stations and Kiosks

Retailer Investment in Surveillance and Anti-Fraud Equipment Strengthens Point-of-Service Resilience

Global Collaboration on Cross-Border Cybercrime Enforcement Expands Prosecution Capacity

