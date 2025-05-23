Top 10 AI Predictions in 2025 | Agentic AI, MLOps Platforms, and More

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI: Top 10 Predictions, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative megatrend with the potential to reshape industries of the future. AI is poised to drive unprecedented changes that redefine how businesses create and deliver value, including revolutionizing customer experience (CX), operational efficiency, and IT operations. Its profound impact on companies, economies, and societies makes it a pivotal technology in the digital landscape of an enterprise.



This report highlights the top 10 growth opportunities in AI for 2025, spanning critical areas such as Agentic AI, foundational models, MLOps platforms, and responsible AI solutions. These advancements will not only enhance AI's scalability and efficiency but also reinforce ethical and transparent AI practices.



In 2025, AI is expected to be integrated to a greater degree within enterprise applications and access to the technology will become more democratized. AI adoption is expected to remain robust, with enterprises continuing to build organizational readiness to compete in the new digital world and adopt best practices toward responsible AI.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities for AI

Agentic AI

System Integration and Implementation Services

AI Solutions and Application Software

ICT Advisory Services

Responsible AI Platforms and Services

AI Data Lifecycle Management Services

Foundational Models

MLOps Platforms

AI Training Data Center Infrastructure Services

Edge AI Data Center Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wxjhp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.