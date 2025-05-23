2025 iDEAL Competitor Profile: Revenue Model, Performance Highlights, Key Events and Milestones

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: iDEAL 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers detailed information and insights into iDEAL, including an in-depth look at its business operations, products and services, and a comparative assessment with key alternative payment solutions. It also covers iDEAL’s revenue model, performance highlights, and outlines important events and milestones in the company’s history.



iDEAL-a market leader in Dutch third-party payment services-was established by payment systems provider Currence in 2005. iDEAL offers online payments for Dutch domestic and international shoppers, enabling them to pay for online purchases directly from their bank account.

iDEAL also enables consumers to carry out other transactions such as utility bill payments, mobile top-ups, and donations. It generates business by offering five types of transactions: domestic ecommerce payments, cross-border ecommerce payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, in-store payments, and buy now pay later (BNPL) services.

Payments via iDEAL are supported by 14 issuing banks and financial institutions: ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, bunq, ING, Knab, Nationale-Nederlanden, N26, Rabobank, RegioBank, Revolut, SNS Bank, Triodos Bank, Van Lanschot, and Yoursafe. In addition to issuing banks, the solution is supported by 18 acquiring banks and 63 payment institutions, known as collecting payment service providers (CPSPs). CPSPs act as intermediaries between acquirers and merchants. Of the 63 CPSPs, 37 are international service providers; they allow Dutch consumers to pay for online purchases from foreign online merchants in more than 60 markets globally.

In October 2023, the European Payments Initiative (EPI) (an organization featuring several of Europe's key banks and financial institutions) acquired iDEAL and Luxembourg-based payment solutions provider Payconiq International as part of its efforts to develop a unified Europe-wide instant payment infrastructure. This will help iDEAL expand its reach across the region.

Key Highlights

In October 2005, iDEAL was founded

In December 2016, iDEAL launched payment service enabling money transfers between individuals.

In May 2020, iDEAL launched iDEAL Scheduling in collaboration with payment solutions provider Online Payment Platform, allowing users to schedule payments for future dates.

In April 2024, iDEAL introduced buy now pay later payment solution iDEAL in3 in collaboration with fintech services provider Eindhoven. This service enables users to pay for purchases across three equal installments.

In March 2025, By March 31, 2025, merchants in the Netherlands had to remove the bank selection list from their checkout pages and replace it with a single iDEAL button. This button redirects customers to the new iDEAL Payment Page, where they can choose their bank or scan an iDEAL QR code to complete the payment directly in their banking app.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Benchmarking



3. Performance Highlights



4. Revenue Model



5. Products and Services



6. Significant Events



7. Ecommerce Market Share in Sweden



8. Partner Banks



9. Partner Payment Services Providers



10. Partner Merchants



11. Appendix



