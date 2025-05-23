UK HNW Investors Wealth Management Report 2025: Rising Demand for Robo-Advice, Targeting UK Female HNWs and Entrepreneurs

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides essential information for wealth managers seeking to refine their service offerings and capture a larger share of the UK HNW market by aligning with emerging trends and client expectations.

The report offers an in-depth examination of the investment preferences among UK's High Net Worth (HNW) individuals, illustrating demographic details, portfolio allocations, offshore investment trends, and demand for various financial products and services. Drawing from the proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey, this analysis equips financial advisors with critical insights to better serve this lucrative market.

UK's HNW segment is largely dominated by professional and high-earning males. However, the rise of female HNW individuals and entrepreneurs marks an evolving market dynamic, presenting wealth managers with significant client engagement opportunities. In a competitive landscape, where advisory mandates command high interest, wealth managers are urged to create a multi-service proposition.

This must be supported by sophisticated investment strategies to meet emerging client needs. Notably, the growth of robo-advice services, combined with a rising focus on equities and pension planning, positions these areas as vital growth sectors for wealth management in the near future.

Scope:

Expats form 14.8% of the local HNW demographic, offering a market ripe with opportunities due to their complex service requirements.

Robo-advice currently makes up 12.3% of UK HNW portfolios, evidencing strong demand for tech-driven advisory solutions.

On average, UK HNW investors allocate 41.8% of their wealth offshore, with expectations for this figure to rise within the next year.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain a nuanced understanding of the UK HNW wealth market, including their distinct investment preferences and behaviors.

Enhance client targeting strategies using insightful data on HNW demographics and wealth sources.

Adapt your investment product offerings to align with current and projected demands across diverse asset classes favored by HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Demographics



2. Expats



3. Investment Style Preferences



4. Asset Allocation Preferences



5. Offshore Investment Preferences



6. Products and Services



7. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Barclays

NatWest

Lloyds Bank

St. James's Place

Revolut

Standard Chartered Global Private Bank

Moneyfarm

Invesco

Nutmeg

Netwealth

Utmost International

Lombard International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db352

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.