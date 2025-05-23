Deforestation Risk Strategic Intelligence Research 2025: New Era of Deforestation Regulation Brings Financial Implications for Companies

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deforestation Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While previous efforts to halt deforestation have focused on consumer campaigns, we are entering a new era of deforestation regulation with serious financial implications for companies. This Deforestation Risk framework combines this regulatory risk with physical, reputational, and financing risk. This report also contains our five key recommendations for mitigating deforestation risk.

Historically, public pressure and reputational concerns have driven deforestation action. However, new regulations will now force companies to take account of the risk posed to them by the deforestation to which they contribute, both directly and indirectly.



Key Highlights

The landmark EU deforestation regulation (EUDR) will require companies to prove their supply chains are deforestation-free or face hefty sanctions. Companies must be prepared for this regulation, which comes into force in December 2025. Other regions are scrambling to respond to the EUDR, either with similar regulations or by supporting their exporters.

Companies should implement a comprehensive deforestation strategy to minimize the risk they face. Setting robust targets, engaging with stakeholders across the supply chain, and investing in technology to monitor deforestation will all help mitigate deforestation risk.

Scope

Anthropogenic deforestation (forest loss caused by humans) and forest degradation (the destruction of a forest's ability to perform ecosystem services) have climbed steadily over the past few decades.

Deforestation drives climate change, weakens ecosystem services, and reduces biodiversity. To prevent this, governments are increasingly regulating it. Most deforestation occurs in a small number of countries to aid the production of a small number of commodities. However, new regulations will hold any company whose supply chain involves deforestation accountable. Any company that uses deforestation-intensive commodities will face elevated risk.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The analyst's Deforestation Risk Framework

The Economic and Environmental Impacts of Deforestation

The Global Regulatory Landscape

Deforestation Strategies

Deforestation Risk Profiles by Sector

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

