Opportunities in the Global Fragrances Market for 2025 Featuring L'Oreal, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Coty, Chanel, and Natura &Co

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global fragrances sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.

The global fragrances sector is valued at $59.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to $73.1 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Female fragrances constituted the largest category by value, capturing a 53% market share in 2024, followed by male fragrances at 32.2%. Regionally, the Americas led the sector in 2024 with a 45.2% share of the value, followed by Western Europe, which held a 27% share.

Rapid urbanization, rising purchasing power, and the increasing demand for exotic and luxury perfumes are stimulating growth in the global fragrances sector. With the rise in focus on personal grooming, consumers are increasingly incorporating fragrances in their daily routines, fueling sales.

The growing consumer inclination towards incorporating fragrances into their daily grooming routines is pushing the demand for fragrances. Moreover, consumers seek new and innovative secents in fragrances. As a result, manufacturers are formulating novel scent combinations to capitalize on this trend. Consumers are also looking for premium fragrances with high-quality ingredients. Manufacturers are leveraging this trend by introducing luxury fragrances to attract them.



Scope

Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the fragrances sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global fragrances sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of fragrances.

Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in the cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry in 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Global Snapshot

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Enablers and Inhibitors

Sector Snapshot

Global Overview

Regional Overview

Consumer Trends

Country Deep Dive

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Americas

Canada

Chile

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

Malaysia

Japan

Regional Overview

Eastern Europe

Poland

Hungary

Regional Overview

MEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Regional Overview

Western Europe

Switzerland

Germany

Regional Overview

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - Sector Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Category Analysis

Distribution Overview

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

Definitions

About the Analyst

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

L'Oreal

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Coty

Chanel

Natura &Co

