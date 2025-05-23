Opportunities in the Global Fragrances Market for 2025 Featuring L'Oreal, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Coty, Chanel, and Natura &Co

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Fragrances Sector 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global fragrances sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.
The global fragrances sector is valued at $59.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to $73.1 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Female fragrances constituted the largest category by value, capturing a 53% market share in 2024, followed by male fragrances at 32.2%. Regionally, the Americas led the sector in 2024 with a 45.2% share of the value, followed by Western Europe, which held a 27% share.
Rapid urbanization, rising purchasing power, and the increasing demand for exotic and luxury perfumes are stimulating growth in the global fragrances sector. With the rise in focus on personal grooming, consumers are increasingly incorporating fragrances in their daily routines, fueling sales.
The growing consumer inclination towards incorporating fragrances into their daily grooming routines is pushing the demand for fragrances. Moreover, consumers seek new and innovative secents in fragrances. As a result, manufacturers are formulating novel scent combinations to capitalize on this trend. Consumers are also looking for premium fragrances with high-quality ingredients. Manufacturers are leveraging this trend by introducing luxury fragrances to attract them.
Scope
- Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the fragrances sector.
- Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.
- Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.
- Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.
- Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.
- Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global fragrances sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.
- Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of fragrances.
- Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in the cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry in 2024.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Snapshot
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Enablers and Inhibitors
- Sector Snapshot
- Global Overview
- Regional Overview
- Consumer Trends
- Country Deep Dive
- Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region
- Americas
- Canada
- Chile
- Regional Overview
- Asia-Pacific
- Malaysia
- Japan
- Regional Overview
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Hungary
- Regional Overview
- MEA
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Regional Overview
- Western Europe
- Switzerland
- Germany
- Regional Overview
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape - Sector Analysis
- Competitive Landscape - Category Analysis
- Distribution Overview
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
- Appendix
- Definitions
- About the Analyst
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- L'Oreal
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Coty
- Chanel
- Natura &Co
