Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029: Instant Payment System SIC5 Revolutionizes Swiss Financial Transactions

The report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends within Switzerland's cards and payments industry. It provides detailed values and volumes across key performance indicators, encompassing cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits, and cheques for the period 2020-24e.

This comprehensive examination extends to various payment card markets, offering insights on the number of cards in circulation as well as transaction values and volumes through both the review-period and forecast-period (2025f-29f). Additionally, the report sheds light on Switzerland's competitive landscape, detailing market shares of issuers and schemes.

Leveraging the analyst's research, modeling, and expertise, the report is a valuable resource for banks and card issuers aiming to understand segment dynamics and gain competitive advantages. It delves into relevant regulatory policies and recent changes within the regulatory framework.

The 'Switzerland Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, insights, and information, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the industry, covering debit, credit, and charge cards.

Comprehensive insights into payment instruments like cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits, and cheques, alongside an exploration of key alternative payment instruments.

In-depth ecommerce market analysis.

An analysis of market drivers and regulations affecting the industry.

Examination of strategies employed by financial institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Insightful analysis of consumer attitudes and card usage preferences.

A detailed overview of the industry's competitive landscape.

Key Highlights

The SIC5 Instant Payment system, an addition to the Swiss Interbank Clearing system, was launched by SIX and the SNB. Supported by nearly 70 banks as of August 2024, it facilitates real-time settlements within 10 seconds and operates 24/7, enhancing immediate payment capabilities.

Switzerland is progressively moving towards a 'less cash' society, spurred by its near-100% adult banked population and the rise in mobile payments. The SNB's pilot project on digital currency marks another key development, with Project Helvetia III extending into 2026.

The incorporation of contactless payments into public transport has significantly accelerated adoption rates. SwissPass, a travel card, introduced a contactless feature in December 2022, enabling cashless transactions at sales points and ticket machines.

Scope

Analysis of the card market size, transaction values, and volumes, along with detailed segmentation of debit, credit, and charge cards.

Market sizing and comprehensive evaluation of major payment instruments like cards, credit transfers, cash, direct debits, and cheques.

Trends and growth trajectories for historical and forecast periods.

Competitor analysis highlighting leading card issuers and schemes.

Detailed insights into consumer attitudes and preferences towards card usage.

An overview of prominent alternative payment brands within the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. Alternative Payments



7. Payment Innovation



8. Job Analysis



9. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



10. Appendix



