Hydrogen Transport Networks Industry Report 2025: Currently, around 67 hydrogen pipeline projects are completed, Feasibility Projects Could Add 65,000km by 2040

The report explores upcoming hydrogen pipeline projects, length outlooks, leading regions and countries pioneering hydrogen pipeline developments, prominent companies involved, global market trends, hydrogen production capacity by end-product, and policy and funding initiatives.

A key strategy to stimulate low-carbon hydrogen demand is enhancing accessibility for potential consumers through efficient transport networks. While derivatives like ammonia and methanol offer advantages such as easier handling, hydrogen pipelines are progressively favored for transporting pure hydrogen or blends over long distances. These pipelines enable efficient transport between production hubs and end-use industries, but they face challenges due in part to rising project costs influenced by high interest rates and material costs globally.

The hydrogen sector has seen a significant uptick in plant announcements, with low-carbon hydrogen production capacity projected to potentially reach 87mtpa by 2030, fuelled by active and announced projects. However, despite the volume of announcements, the hydrogen market has faced challenges over the past year, mainly due to demand uncertainty and policy support challenges, affecting business confidence in the sector. Encouraging demand from existing and emerging hydrogen-consuming industries is crucial for providing stakeholders the assurance needed to advance projects.

Low-carbon hydrogen capacity could reach 87mtpa by 2030 based on active and announced projects, a significant rise from the current 1.9mtpa.

Sluggish near-term demand growth challenges the low-carbon hydrogen market, underscoring the need for more accessible hydrogen transport networks.

Currently, around 67 hydrogen pipeline projects are completed, most of which are small-scale, with less than 10 exceeding 100km in length.

By 2040, pipeline length could significantly increase, with projects in the feasibility stage accounting for 65,000km.

The low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook

Key geographies for low-carbon hydrogen production

Low-carbon hydrogen capacity scenarios

Mega-scale project activity

The largest upcoming blending projects globally

Hydrogen pipelines

The growth of hydrogen pipeline lengths up to 2030

Key regions and countries for hydrogen pipeline activity

The largest hydrogen pipeline projects globally

Transportation

Key companies investing in hydrogen pipelines

Trends across new-build vs repurposed pipelines

Hydrogen pipeline CAPEX trends

Policies and key hydrogen pipeline projects

Regions

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia

Oceania

Americas

