Hydrogen Transport Networks Industry Report 2025: Currently, around 67 hydrogen pipeline projects are completed, Feasibility Projects Could Add 65,000km by 2040

The report explores upcoming hydrogen pipeline projects, length outlooks, leading regions and countries pioneering hydrogen pipeline developments, prominent companies involved, global market trends, hydrogen production capacity by end-product, and policy and funding initiatives.
A key strategy to stimulate low-carbon hydrogen demand is enhancing accessibility for potential consumers through efficient transport networks. While derivatives like ammonia and methanol offer advantages such as easier handling, hydrogen pipelines are progressively favored for transporting pure hydrogen or blends over long distances. These pipelines enable efficient transport between production hubs and end-use industries, but they face challenges due in part to rising project costs influenced by high interest rates and material costs globally.
The hydrogen sector has seen a significant uptick in plant announcements, with low-carbon hydrogen production capacity projected to potentially reach 87mtpa by 2030, fuelled by active and announced projects. However, despite the volume of announcements, the hydrogen market has faced challenges over the past year, mainly due to demand uncertainty and policy support challenges, affecting business confidence in the sector. Encouraging demand from existing and emerging hydrogen-consuming industries is crucial for providing stakeholders the assurance needed to advance projects.
Key Highlights
- Low-carbon hydrogen capacity could reach 87mtpa by 2030 based on active and announced projects, a significant rise from the current 1.9mtpa.
- Sluggish near-term demand growth challenges the low-carbon hydrogen market, underscoring the need for more accessible hydrogen transport networks.
- Currently, around 67 hydrogen pipeline projects are completed, most of which are small-scale, with less than 10 exceeding 100km in length.
- By 2040, pipeline length could significantly increase, with projects in the feasibility stage accounting for 65,000km.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The low-carbon hydrogen market
- Low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook
- Key geographies for low-carbon hydrogen production
- Low-carbon hydrogen capacity scenarios
- Mega-scale project activity
The largest upcoming blending projects globally
- Hydrogen pipelines
The growth of hydrogen pipeline lengths up to 2030
- Key regions and countries for hydrogen pipeline activity
- The largest hydrogen pipeline projects globally
Transportation
- Key companies investing in hydrogen pipelines
- Trends across new-build vs repurposed pipelines
- Hydrogen pipeline CAPEX trends
- Policies and key hydrogen pipeline projects
Regions
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia
- Oceania
- Americas
Competitive Landscape
- CWP Global
- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS
- Enagas SA
- Fertiberia SA
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- Vestas Wind Systems AS
- Korea Electric Power Corp
- SK Inc
- Essar Group
- Progressive Energy Ltd
- TotalEnergies SE
- Tree Energy Solutions Gmbh
- Enel SpA
- Grupo Etra
- Smartenergy Invest AG
- Sunfire Gmbh
- NNPC Ltd
- Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines
- Bayerngas GmbH
- Snam SpA
- Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD
- First Gas Ltd
- National Grid Plc
- Gasgrid Finland Oy
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Linde Plc
- China Petrochemical Corp
- China National Petroleum Corp
- China National Offshore Oil Corp
- Deokyang Co Ltd
- Dow Chemical Co
- Publigaz SA
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Eni SpA
- Engie SA
- NV Nederslandse Gasunie
- Vier Gas Transport Gmbh
- Gaz-System SA
- Nordion Energi AB
- Energy Estate Pty Ltd
- APA Group
- Texas Hydrogen LLC
- Sempra Energy
- Green Hydrogen International Corp
- Siemens Energy
- Parex Resources.
