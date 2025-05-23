Antitrust Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Trump Administration's Stance on DMA Sparks Transatlantic Tensions - Global Impact of Regulation on the Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Sectors

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Antitrust" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the global impact of antitrust regulation on the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors. It identifies the companies affected, highlights key trends shaping the antitrust landscape, and provides a global regulatory overview along with a timeline of critical antitrust milestones.

Consensus around the need for digital monopoly regulation is intensifying across the Atlantic. The European Commission is actively enforcing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), targeting tech giants like Google, Meta, and Apple, with investigations expected to conclude by 2026. Meanwhile, the US government is pursuing lawsuits against digital monopolies, with the Department of Justice contemplating a significant intervention by potentially breaking up Google. However, no sanctions have been imposed for DMA infringements yet, and US lawsuits against Big Tech remain unresolved.

Key Highlights

Under the second Trump administration, transatlantic tensions over digital regulation are expected to rise. President Trump perceives the DMA as overseas extortion of US companies, yet the EU is steadfast in its antitrust investigations, refusing to make concessions in trade talks with the US. Acceleration in DMA enforcement is anticipated as the EU leverages fines and sanctions as negotiation tools, potentially sparking a tech industry trade war.

The Trump administration may advocate consolidation across various industries, excluding tech. Leaders of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DoJ) are focused on scrutinizing Big Tech for antitrust violations. However, M&As and partnerships deemed beneficial to national interest, especially in AI, are likely to receive the nod from US regulators.

Reasons to Buy

Current competition laws struggle to address digital market challenges, particularly defining market power and anticompetitive practices in the tech-driven economy.

Tech giants benefit from expansive customer networks and low-cost capital, complicating the legal framework's adaptability.

Governments worldwide are reassessing antitrust regulations to determine the future landscape of the internet and data management.

