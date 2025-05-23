Trump's Tariffs Sentiment Business Intelligence Report: Current Outlook and Potential Economic Implications within Various Industries

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tariffs Sentiment Polls - April 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reflects the sentiment of the business community regarding tariffs, based on four recent polls. The surveys aim to capture the current outlook and potential economic implications within various industries.

In the initial phase of his second presidency, Donald Trump radically altered global trade dynamics by establishing a 10% global baseline tariff, along with a "reciprocal" tariff strategy. This includes substantial tariffs on strategic industries such as steel, aluminum, and automotive. Additional threats were made towards other sectors, including metals, lumber, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

The business community's initial response to these tariffs is largely unfavorable; however, there is a noteworthy segment that anticipates potential benefits from these changes.

The sentiment polls were conducted in April 2025 on the Verdict network's B2B websites, which recorded 10.8 million user sessions in the first quarter of 2025. A total of 1,843 respondents participated in the survey, offering valuable insights into the prevailing business attitudes.

This survey provides a unique perspective on the business sector's views concerning tariffs, shedding light on the levels of concern regarding their effect on business operations. Additionally, it offers a projection on how tariffs might influence the economic outlook over the next year.

