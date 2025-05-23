Beyond Banking for Consumers Analysis Report 2025: SMEs Lead Beyond Banking Initiatives, Retail Banks Urged to Innovate

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond Banking for Consumers: The Next Frontier" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent report delves into the transformative world of beyond banking and ecosystem banking, examining how global incumbents are pioneering solutions across various domains such as financial wellness, marketplace benefits, community engagement, and housing-related services. This comprehensive analysis provides stakeholders with insights into current trends and future opportunities, shaping the banking products and services landscape.

Beyond banking signifies a strategic shift where banks venture outside traditional financial offerings, crafting an enriched and holistic value proposition. This evolution is driven by pressures from both financial and non-financial disruptors challenging the industry with novel products and services.

Giants like PayPal and Nubank have profoundly impacted the payments and banking sectors, respectively, while Big Tech's foray into finance, with aspirations to create superapps, marks a new era. As 2025 approaches, financial pressures such as monetary easing impact interest margins, further necessitating innovation amidst rising costs.

Scope

Incumbent banks continue to dominate the traditional banking product space, with over half of the 2024 Financial Services Consumer Survey respondents favoring them. However, less than half prefer them for non-traditional services.

Challenger banks capture a substantial 42-56% share of remaining products, evolving from single-use solutions to comprehensive service providers.

While SME-centric beyond banking initiatives currently lead the charge, retail banks face relentless pressure to innovate. Disruptive forces such as AI, fintech firms, Big Tech companies, superapps, and narrowing lending margins compel them to expand and diversify their offerings.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into adapting beyond banking strategies, initially designed for SMEs, to meet the changing demands of consumers.

Explore avenues for banks to seamlessly incorporate lifestyle, wellness, and value-added services into their consumer offerings.

Discover how financial institutions can forge deeper connections with clients by addressing broader life aspirations beyond mere financial transactions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction to Beyond Banking

3. Beyond Banking Initiatives

4. Housing Bundles Beyond Banking

5. The Future of Beyond Banking

6. Conclusions

7. Appendix

Competitive Landscape

PayPal

Nubank

The Bancorp Bank

Synchrony Bank

Banco do Brasil

WeChat

Grab

gojek

Careem

Meta

Twitter/X

Apple

Emirates NBD

Caixa Bank

Bank of America

Lloyds Bank

Barclay's Bank

Chase Bank

DBS Bank

CIMB Bank

NatWest Bank

Cogo

Commonwealth Bank

HSBC Bank

Wells Fargo

BBVA Bank

OneDome

Danske Bank

Revolut

peak





