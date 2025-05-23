Germany HNW Investors Wealth Management Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis of the Investment Preferences of HNW Individuals

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of the investment preferences of German HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics; examines the allocation of HNW investors' portfolios; analyzes their propensity to invest offshore; and explores their product and service demand.



The German HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males, but female HNWs and entrepreneurs also represent a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, execution-only mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by the ability to offer sophisticated investments is crucial. A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for equities, inheritance planning, and environmental, social, and governance investment services provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers.



Scope

Expats constitute 9.8% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for just 4% of the German HNW portfolio.

The average German HNW investor offshores 36.2% of their wealth abroad; this proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Demographics



2. Expats



3. Investment Style Preferences



4. Asset Allocation Preferences



5. Offshore Investment Preferences



6. Products and Services



7. Appendix



Companies Featured

FERI

Whitebox

Hauck & Aufhauser

Zeedin

Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

Deutsche Bank

