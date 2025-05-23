Alcoholic Beverages Top Trends Analysis Report 2025: Effectively Marketing Low/No Alcohol, Capitalizing on eCommerce, Marketing Premium Products Effectively, Coaxing Consumers Out

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the key trends that will define the alcoholic beverages sector in 2025: effectively marketing low/no alcohol, capitalizing on ecommerce, marketing premium products effectively, coaxing consumers out, affordable sustainability.



The cost of living crisis and growing wealth inequality mean premiumization is a profitable trend for specific alcoholic beverage categories (including wines and spirits). Specific marketing narratives (such as emphasizing the mental health benefits of going out and destigmatizing the consumption of no/low alcohol) should be deployed when encouraging Gen Z to buy more on-premise.



Scope

Companies should tailor marketing to remove stigmas around drinking no/low alcoholic beverages.

Premium brands should target high income consumers and emphasize a product's links to specific regions/cultures to reinforce a sense of authenticity and quality.

Companies should market the mental health benefits of socializing outside the home to Gen Z consumers to boost on-premise sales.

Companies should prioritize sustainability initiatives that also deliver on cost savings (such as lighter packaging or new enzymes that improve the energy efficiency of brewing).

Key Topics Covered:

Top Trends in Alcoholic Beverages 2025

Effectively marketing low/no alcohol

Capitalizing on ecommerce

Marketing premium products effectively

Coaxing consumers out

Affordable sustainability

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

Heineken

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Bouchaine Vineyards

Josh Cellars

Woodforde's Brewery

International Beverage

Eastside Distilling

Beeline Financial

Just Wines

Beer Cartel

Brewquets

Tesla

721 Vodka

DRINKS

Constellation Brands

Topikos

Crown Royal

Cono Sur

Carlsberg

Greene King

Taureaux Tavern

Castle Rock Tavern

Pulpac

Pulpex

The Paper Bottle Company

Cockburn's

IFF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2itwbq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.