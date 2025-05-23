T-Cell Immunotherapy Landscape 2025 | A Comprehensive Look at T-Cell Immunotherapy Trends and Innovations

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report investigates the impacts and development of T-Cell Immunotherapies within the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes within the market and how best to pivot to prioritize future changes in the market.
Figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends within the T-Cell Immunotherapy market delving deep into forecasted sales and company pipelines.
- Investors that want to understand past trends impacting the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape as well as identifying companies to invest in
- Companies that are interested in entering the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape and where best to focus on
- Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies lead the T-Cell Immunotherapy landscape in the past and how they led
- Small and medium pharma who want to focus their T-Cell Immunotherapy drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities
- Insights on the different types of T-Cell Immunotherapies with current and novel forms
- Insights on past trends and changes that have informed the T-Cell Immunotherapy market
- Insights on the current leading T-Cell Immunotherapy drugs based on their Sales and Forecasts and other parameters
- Therapeutic and Indication insights into the T-Cell Immunotherapy market
- Insights into the future opportunities for T-Cell Immunotherapies and the companies leading in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to T-Cell Immunotherapy
T-Cell Immunotherapies: Previous Years in Review
- T-Cell Immunotherapies: split by subtype
- Top indications
- Most popular T-cell immunotherapy targets
- T-cell immunotherapies split by development stage
- Most active companies in T-cell immunotherapy development
T-Cell Immunotherapies: Future Outlook
- Top companies by T-cell immunotherapy forecast sales
- Total T-cell immunotherapy market forecast sales
- Top T-cell immunotherapies by forecast sales
- Upcoming T-cell Immunotherapy launches
Key Findings
List of Figures
- Timeline of T-cell immunotherapy approvals, split out by subtype
- Patent applications and grants for T-cell immunotherapies (2009-24)
- Review designations awarded, 2012-24
- Types of review designations awarded to TCIs (2004-24)
- Deals by Volume and Value, 2010-24
- Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by their subtype
- Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by indication
- Top targets by drug count: active T-cell immunotherapies
- Active T-cell immunotherapies split out by their highest development stage
- Top companies by number of active T-cell immunotherapies in their portfolio
- Deals by Type in 2024
- Top 5 companies by total TCI sales, 2024-30
- Top Drugs by Sales, 2025
- Total Market Sales, 2017-30
- T-cell immunotherapy expected launches
Company Coverage:
- Novartis
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute
- Angeles Therapeutics Inc
- Anocca AB
- Shanghai Yake Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Wellington Zhaotai Therapies Ltd
- Bristar Immunotech Biotechnology Co Ltd
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co Ltd
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
- TScan Therapeutics Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Legend Biotech Corp
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/446a7x
