United Kingdom Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2025 | UK's E-Mobility Transition Driven by Policy Shifts, Infrastructure Growth, and Strategic Investments

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow annually by 14.6%, reaching approximately USD 24.02 billion by 2025. Between 2020 and 2024, the market experienced a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%, which is expected to continue at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, predictions suggest the market will expand to around USD 37.53 billion.

The UK's EV sector is evolving, driven by regulatory changes, the expansion of charging infrastructure, and shifts in both consumer and fleet strategies. This synergy is expected to bolster a structured and sustainable electric mobility ecosystem in the coming years.

Policy and Regulatory Frameworks for EV Adoption

The UK government is updating its policy framework to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. For instance, revised vehicle taxation, updated emissions standards, and zero-emission mandates are being introduced in cities such as London and Manchester.

National targets for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and regulatory pressures on manufacturers are key drivers.

Broader industry trends in ecommerce and retail - where digital payment integration and cost efficiency are prioritized - provide a parallel push toward operational sustainability.

As regulatory incentives become more standardized, a gradual increase in EV uptake among private consumers and commercial fleets is expected, although infrastructure limitations may moderate growth.

No EV-related apps or digital platforms have been reported as banned in the United Kingdom.

Charging Infrastructure and Battery Technology

Investment in charging infrastructure is intensifying, with rapid charging hubs emerging along motorways and urban centers such as London.

Collaboration between local authorities, energy suppliers, and private investors is accelerating the deployment of charging stations.

Advances in battery management - drawing from progress in the renewable energy sector - are helping to enhance range reliability and operational efficiency.

An expanded charging network is expected to reduce range anxiety and drive increased EV adoption, particularly as technology improvements make battery performance more predictable.

Consumer and Fleet Strategies Adapted Toward Electrification

Both individual vehicle owners and commercial fleet operators are reassessing the total cost of ownership. Early pilot programs in ride-hailing and urban delivery services indicate a shift from conventional vehicles to EVs.

Rising fuel costs and the need for lower emissions are prompting businesses and consumers to consider the long-term benefits of EVs.

Observations in the retail and ecommerce sectors - where integrated digital payment solutions reduce operating costs - mirror the evolving approach to fleet management in transport.

As cost advantages become clearer, this trend will likely intensify, leading to broader adoption across private and commercial segments.

Competitive Landscape for the United Kingdom's EV Market



The current competitive environment in the United Kingdom's EV market features a blend of established international brands and innovative new entrants underpinned by evolving payment models and strategic collaborations. Over the next 2-4 years, continued integration and consolidation will likely intensify competition, contributing to a more efficient and standardized EV ecosystem across the UK.



Prepaid Card Solutions for EV Charging Payments

Some charging network operators are piloting prepaid card systems to simplify payment at charging stations.

These solutions are being integrated with established digital wallets and payment platforms, reflecting practices seen in the retail and ecommerce sectors.

Key Players and New Market Entrants

Established international automakers such as Nissan and BMW, alongside domestic brands like Jaguar Land Rover (in its transition to electric models), hold significant market positions.

New entrants, including startups offering integrated mobility solutions and specialized charging services, are emerging to diversify the market offering.

Evolving Competitive Dynamics

The United Kingdom's electric vehicle market is poised to undergo significant transformation over the next two to four years. Companies are expanding their portfolios to deliver comprehensive solutions that combine vehicle sales, robust charging infrastructure, and integrated digital payment systems. This integrated approach aims to streamline the consumer experience while driving innovation across the mobility sector.

At the same time, increased strategic partnerships and consolidation efforts are expected to intensify competitive dynamics. These collaborations will likely lead to greater standardization and operational efficiency, helping firms achieve economies of scale and improved service quality. As the market evolves, such developments are set to reinforce the UK's position as a leader in the transition to sustainable transportation.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in United Kingdom, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains.

With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Reasons to buy



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the United Kingdom's electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:

United Kingdom's market size by value and volume : This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market. United Kingdom's detailed EV market opportunity : This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas. United Kingdom's EV infrastructure : This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market.

: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market. United Kingdom's EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market in United Kingdom through 67 tables and 87 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:



United Kingdom Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity

Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)

Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)

Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)

Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Infrastructure

Number of Charging Stations

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

Fixed Installation Type

Portable Installation Type

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Fleet depots

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

Level 1

Level 2

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pio44

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.