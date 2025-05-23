Flight Management Systems (FMS) Strategic Business Report 2025 | Adoption of FMS in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Expanding Rapidly

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flight Management Systems (FMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flight Management Systems (FMS) was valued at US$9.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Flight Management Systems (FMS) market.







How Are Flight Management Systems Shaping the Future of Aviation and Air Traffic Control?



Flight Management Systems are not only improving current flight operations - they are shaping the future of aviation and air traffic control, but how are they driving these changes? One of the most significant ways FMS are influencing the future of aviation is through their role in Performance-Based Navigation (PBN). PBN allows aircraft to follow more precise, fuel-efficient flight paths by relying on satellite-based navigation systems rather than traditional ground-based navigational aids. FMS are essential for enabling PBN, as they automatically calculate and adjust flight paths in real-time, helping airlines meet fuel efficiency targets while reducing airspace congestion.



FMS are also playing a critical role in modernizing air traffic control. As air traffic continues to grow, managing the increasingly crowded skies requires more advanced technologies. FMS enable aircraft to communicate more effectively with air traffic control systems through datalink technology, reducing the need for voice communication and allowing for more streamlined, automated air traffic management. This not only improves safety but also increases the efficiency of air traffic flow, as controllers can manage more aircraft simultaneously. The use of FMS in conjunction with automated air traffic control systems, such as the NextGen initiative in the United States and SESAR in Europe, is paving the way for smoother, more efficient airspace management on a global scale.



Additionally, as the aviation industry moves towards more sustainable practices, FMS will play an increasingly important role in reducing emissions and improving operational efficiency. By calculating optimal routes that minimize fuel burn, FMS contribute to the industry’s efforts to meet international environmental standards. In the future, FMS could also be integrated with emerging aviation technologies such as electric and hybrid aircraft, further optimizing the management of new propulsion systems and flight performance.



FMS are also instrumental in the development of autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft systems. As these technologies evolve, FMS will be key to managing the complex operations of autonomous aircraft, providing the level of precision and control needed to safely navigate crowded airspace. This will be particularly important as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and urban air mobility (UAM) systems become more integrated into mainstream airspace, requiring highly automated systems to ensure safety and efficiency.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Flight Management Systems Market?



Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the Flight Management Systems market, reflecting the increasing need for efficiency, safety, and advanced technology in aviation. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for more fuel-efficient and cost-effective flight operations. As airlines seek to minimize operational expenses and reduce their environmental impact, FMS have become essential for optimizing flight paths and fuel consumption. The system’s ability to calculate the most efficient routes and manage fuel in real-time enables airlines to save significantly on fuel costs, which is a major factor in driving the adoption of FMS across commercial aviation.



Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the FMS market is the increasing complexity of global airspace. With more flights operating daily and air traffic continuing to rise, there is a growing need for advanced systems that can help manage congested airspace while ensuring flight safety. FMS systems provide precise navigation capabilities, reducing the risk of mid-air collisions and improving coordination between aircraft and air traffic controllers. The continued expansion of global aviation infrastructure, including the construction of new airports and the modernization of existing ones, is further boosting the demand for FMS solutions.



The ongoing modernization of air traffic management systems is also fueling the growth of the FMS market. Programs like NextGen in the United States and SESAR in Europe are focused on upgrading air traffic control systems to accommodate the growing number of aircraft in the skies. FMS are an integral part of these initiatives, as they enable aircraft to communicate directly with air traffic control systems, improving efficiency and reducing the need for human intervention. This shift toward automated, data-driven air traffic management is driving the adoption of FMS technology across commercial and military aviation.



Lastly, the rise of satellite-based navigation systems and Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) is another major factor driving the growth of the FMS market. PBN allows aircraft to fly more direct routes, saving fuel and reducing emissions. FMS are critical for enabling PBN by providing real-time, accurate navigation data and ensuring that aircraft can follow the prescribed flight paths.

As regulatory bodies continue to push for more widespread adoption of PBN and satellite-based navigation, the demand for FMS solutions that support these capabilities is expected to increase significantly. Together, these factors are driving the expansion of the FMS market, positioning it as a key technology for the future of safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable air travel.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Flight Management Systems (FMS) market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.



Segments:

Hardware (Visual Display Unit (VDU), Control Display Unit (CDU), Flight Management Computer (FMC)); Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit)

Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Other Aircraft Types)

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Visual Display Unit (VDU) segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4%. The Control Display Unit (CDU) segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Visual Display Unit (VDU) segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4%. The Control Display Unit (CDU) segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What’s Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization of Aircraft Cockpits to Accommodate Next-generation FMS

Integration with Advanced Air Traffic Management for Optimized Route Planning

Requirement for Enhanced Fuel Efficiency Driving FMS Upgrades

Increase in Long-haul International Flights Supports Advanced Navigation Features

Adoption of FMS in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Expanding Rapidly

Implementation of ADS-B Technology to Complement FMS Capabilities

Introduction of FMS with Predictive Technologies for Maintenance and Fuel Use

Adoption of AI to Automatically Adjust Flight Plans and Manage Unpredictable Events

