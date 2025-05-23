The 4th Hunan Tourism Development Conference to be held in Yueyang, Hunan from May 24 to 26

YUEYANG, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion conference of the 4th Hunan Tourism Development Conference will kick off at Baling Square in Yueyang, Hunan on the evening of May 25. With the slogan "Three Xiang and Four Waters, Meet in Hunan. Magnificent Rivers and Lakes, Yueyang Under Heaven", the conference keeps up with the trend of the times, deeply excavates the connotation of Huxiang culture, and focuses on the new needs and expectations of the public for tourism. It schedules to hold 3 main activities and 5 supporting activities.

Known as "Baling" in ancient times, Yueyang city is a historical and cultural city with profound humanities and beautiful scenery. It integrates famous mountains, rivers, towers, celebrities, and literary works, serving as one of the important birthplaces of Chinese culture and a renowned tourist destination at home and abroad.

Currently, Yueyang is firmly grasping the "historical IP" of Yueyang Tower. With Yueyang Tower - Dongting Lake as the core, it connects four ecological calling cards: "The Smile of Finless Porpoises", "The Graceful Shadow of Elks", "The Song of Migratory Birds", and "The Cuteness of Pandas", forming a full - domain ecological cultural tourism matrix of "core IP + multiple scenarios". In recent years, characteristic activities such as the "International bird - watching festival" and "Reed art festival" have become popular, and tourist attractions like "Dongting Lake Town" and "Yangsha Lake International tourism resort" are bustling with visitors.

Taking advantage of the 4th Hunan Tourism Development Conference, Yueyang has incorporated the cultural and tourism industry into the "three advantageous industries" of the city's "1+3+X" modern industrial system, and the cultural and tourism industry has entered a fast lane of development, attracting visitors from all over to the banks of Dongting Lake to view the "Splendid Scenery of Baling" and experience "poetry and distance".

Source: The Organizing Committee of 4th Hunan Tourism Development Conference