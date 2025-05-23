Kelp Products Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Exploring Kelp's Role in the Climate-Smart Revolution

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kelp Products - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why Are Kelp-Based Products Gaining Prominence Across Diverse Sectors?



Kelp, a fast-growing brown macroalgae, is increasingly valued for its ecological sustainability and wide-ranging industrial applications. Kelp products - including dried kelp, kelp powder, kelp extracts, and alginates - are rich in nutrients such as iodine, potassium, calcium, vitamins, and bioactive compounds. These products are extensively used in food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture due to their functional properties. In food and nutraceuticals, kelp is marketed as a superfood ingredient, prized for its mineral content, natural iodine levels, and prebiotic fiber (fucoidan).



In agriculture, kelp-derived bio-stimulants and soil conditioners are favored for enhancing crop yield, nutrient uptake, and resistance to environmental stress. These products support organic farming and regenerative practices by promoting root health and reducing chemical input requirements. In the cosmetic industry, kelp extracts are included in skincare formulations for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating effects. The increasing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based, and sustainable ingredients is driving kelp adoption across all these end-use markets.



How Are Sustainability and Ocean Farming Advancing Kelp Supply Chains?



The appeal of kelp extends beyond its functionality - it is also recognized as one of the most sustainable biomass sources available. Kelp farming requires no arable land, fertilizers, or freshwater, making it a low-impact crop ideal for integrated aquaculture systems. As global attention turns to climate-resilient agriculture and carbon sequestration, kelp cultivation is being promoted as a climate-smart solution. Kelp absorbs large quantities of carbon dioxide and nitrogen from seawater, contributing to marine ecosystem balance and mitigating ocean acidification.



Advancements in seaweed aquaculture technology, including automated seeding systems, floating cultivation platforms, and satellite monitoring tools, are improving the scalability and productivity of kelp farming. Coastal nations such as China, South Korea, Norway, Canada, and the United States are investing in kelp aquaculture infrastructure, supported by marine zoning reforms and blue economy policies. These developments are stabilizing supply chains and enabling consistent quality of raw kelp material for commercial processing into various end-products.



Which Applications and Regional Markets Are Leading Kelp Product Utilization?



The food and beverage industry remains a major consumer of kelp products, especially in East Asia where kelp has been a dietary staple for centuries. It is used in soups, snacks, seasonings, and dietary supplements. In Western markets, kelp is rapidly gaining traction in vegan and functional food segments, including seaweed chips, kelp noodles, and iodine-fortified products. The animal feed industry also incorporates kelp meal for its micronutrient profile and gut health benefits, especially in poultry and aquaculture nutrition.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates global production and consumption, with China and South Korea as the largest producers of farmed kelp. Europe is emerging as a high-potential region for kelp-based cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and sustainable packaging materials. North America is witnessing increased kelp adoption in agriculture and plant-based food innovation, particularly along the U.S. and Canadian coasts. Interest is also growing in Africa and Latin America, where kelp farming is being explored as a tool for economic development and marine conservation.



The Dried Kelp Products segment is expected to reach US$511.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Fresh Kelp Products segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at $190.8 Million in 2024, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $191.9 Million by 2030. Other key regions include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Natural Superfoods and Functional Ingredients Drives Growth in Kelp-Based Products

Expansion of Plant-Based Nutrition Trends Supports Uptake of Kelp in Supplements and Snacks

Increasing Use of Kelp Extracts in Fertilizers and Biostimulants Fuels Demand in Sustainable Agriculture

Surge in Clean Label and Vegan Cosmetic Formulations Promotes Inclusion of Kelp-Derived Actives

Growing Popularity of Seaweed-Based Texturizers Strengthens Use in Processed Food and Beverage Industry

OEM Focus on Alternative Protein Sources Highlights Kelp as a Low-Impact, Nutrient-Dense Input

Regenerative Ocean Farming Practices Boost Supply Chain Stability and Environmental Appeal of Kelp

Global Expansion of Aquaculture and Marine Ingredient Sourcing Enhances Access to Kelp Biomass

Increased R&D in Alginate and Fucoidan Extraction Supports Development of High-Value Kelp Derivatives

Policy Support for Coastal and Marine Economy Development Accelerates Seaweed Industry Investments

Rising Awareness of Kelps Carbon Sequestration Potential Strengthens Its Role in Climate-Positive Agriculture

Demand for High-Iodine and Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods Throws Spotlight on Nutritional Seaweeds

Adoption of Kelp in Animal Feed and Pet Nutrition Broadens Non-Human Application Segments

Growth in Functional Beverages and Natural Thickening Agents Drives Food-Grade Kelp Product Innovation

