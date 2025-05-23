HVO Fuel: A Sustainable Alternative for Data Center Backup Generators Gains Traction | Data Center Power Market Report 2025-2030

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Power Market was valued at USD 33.15 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 75.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.64%.

The global data center power market has the presence of key power infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv that are driving the availability of advanced power infrastructure in the market.

The data center power market has a presence of several other prominent vendors, such as AEG Power Solutions, Aksa Power Generation, Bloom Energy, Canovate, Delta Electronics, Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hitachi, HITEC Power Protection, Mitsubishi Electric, Natron Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Siemens, Socomec, SolarEdge Technologies, Toshiba, ZAF Energy Systems, ZincFive, and others.

The vendors that conduct proper research and development to launch new products and technologies that are efficient and sustainable will gain higher traction and market share during the forecast period.





KEY TRENDS

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Will Drive Data Center Power Market Growth

The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its data centers is still high across many regions and countries. As a measure to reduce carbon emissions, the data center operators are signing several power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies to procure renewable energy such as solar, wind, and geothermal. For instance, in March 2025, Google signed a new 10-year PPA with Exus Renewables to procure 33 MW of wind power in Spain.

Data centers are among the largest consumers of power, accounting for 1-3% of the world's total energy use. Data center operators like Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Google, and Microsoft have committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions, using renewable energy purchase agreements (PPAs) to support their sustainability targets.

Introduction of HVO Fuel for Generators

The data centers are facing increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and operate sustainably. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) has emerged as a viable low-carbon alternative to diesel fuel for backup generators. HVO is a type of renewable diesel produced by hydrotreating waste vegetable oils and animal fats, making it a drop-in replacement for conventional fossil diesel.

Several operators in the data center power market around the world have either deployed HVO fuel or are currently testing it. Some of these operators include Compass Datacenters, Vantage Data Centers, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Scala Data Centers, DataVita, Verne, AWS, and several others.

Emergence of Advanced UPS Batteries

According to the latest report on the data center UPS market, Li-ion batteries are poised for significant growth in the data center UPS market, surpassing VRLA by 2030.

In the ever-changing world of data center operations, a noticeable trend toward modern battery technology, like lithium-ion batteries, is growing, pushing the adoption of novel solutions. One such idea is the integration of seamless battery replacement without interrupting the power supply, ensuring safety and minimal business downtime. For instance, Elektros, US US-based Li-ion battery developer, announced it to offer its Li-ion batteries for UPS in data centers across the world.

The upcoming Sydney facility by AWS will be equipped with emergency backup generators, diesel and Li-ion battery storage, a substation, and associated infrastructure in terms of power.

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET'S SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The global data center power market, particularly in terms of UPS System Capacity, is primarily seeing the use of UPS systems that exceed 1,000 kVA in capacity. Colocation providers rely heavily on high-capacity UPS systems to ensure a continuous power supply. This emphasizes the importance of advanced power solutions for maintaining reliable data center operations worldwide.

Increasing availability of advanced gas and bi-fuel generators reflects ongoing research and development by market leaders. When integrated with data centers, these generators offer efficient power solutions by operating alongside grid supplies. Equinix is equipped with a 4,000 kVA diesel generator in a 2N configuration in SY9x in Sydney, Australia.

In 2024, diesel generators remained more prevalent in Middle East and APAC data centers compared with those in America and Europe due to less stringent carbon emission regulations and greater availability of diesel backups, surpassing alternatives like natural gas and bio-fuel generators.

In addition, the adoption of HVO as a sustainable fuel for data center generators is gaining momentum globally, with significant developments anticipated between 2025 and 2030. For instance, AWS is reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its European data centers by using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in backup generators. This change contributes to AWS's target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, aligning with its commitment under the Climate Pledge, which includes over 400 participants.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the Americas region, the U.S., Canada, and Brazil currently dominate the market share, with the U.S. alone contributing to over 52% of the market share in the global data center power market. Some of the emerging locations include Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and other countries.

In the European data center power market, the FLAP-D markets, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, dominate the market with a higher market share. Several other countries, such as Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark also witnessing growth.

In the Middle East & Africa data center power market, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel are among the top destinations driving demand for the data center and power infrastructure. Several other emerging destinations include Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and other countries.

The APAC region is among the most dynamic and fastest-growing data center markets globally. Some of the established markets include China, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore. Several countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and New Zealand, are witnessing high investments and are poised to become top destinations in the years to come.

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET'S VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Power Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

AMETEK Powervar

Anord Mardix

Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

ATEN

Austin Hughes Electronics

Bachmann

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Canovate

Centiel

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

EAE Elektrik

Elcom International

Enconnex

Enlogic

EverExceed

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Genesal Energy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

Hitachi

HITEC Power Protection

Hitzinger

Huawei Technologies

INNIO

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

KOEL (Kirloskar)

Kohler

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

MPINarada

Natron Energy

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Plug Power

Powertek

Pramac

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

SAFT

Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology (KSTAR)

Siemens

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

VYCON

WTI - Western Telematic

ZAF Energy Systems

ZincFive



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $75.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by UPS System Capacity

< =500 kVA

>500-1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Segmentation by Generator Capacity

0-1.5 MW

1.5-3 MW

>3 MW

Segmentation by Generator Type

DRUPS Systems

Diesel & Gas Generators

HVO Fuel

Fuel Cells

Segmentation by Switchgear Type

Low-Voltage Switchgear

Medium-Voltage Switchgear

High-Voltage Switchgear

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Chile Mexico Colombia Rest of Latin America

Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Other Western European Countries

Nordic Denmark Sweden Norway Finland & Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Czechia Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Other African Countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand Japan India South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zevktc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

