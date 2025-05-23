Endoscopy Devices Global Market Overview 2021-2030 with Forecasts 2024-2030 - Rise of Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Disposable Endoscopes Boost Market Expansion

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endoscopy devices market size is estimated at US$59 billion in 2024 and projected to reach US$89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

This global report on Endoscopy Devices analyzes the market based on product, application, and end-user for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Market growth is driven by aging populations, rising chronic diseases, and technological advancements such as wireless capsule endoscopes, robotic assistance, and AI integration. The shift toward minimally invasive procedures, increasing use of disposable endoscopes, and expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are further fueling demand. Enhanced imaging, faster recovery, and government healthcare investments are making endoscopy a key tool in early diagnosis and cost-effective patient care globally.







North America dominates the global endoscopy devices market, with an estimated 40.3% share in 2024, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive procedures, robust R&D, and the presence of key players like Medtronic and Boston Scientific. The United States leads the regional market due to widespread chronic diseases, an early diagnosis focus, and favorable reimbursement policies.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this region is attributed to rising healthcare investments, expanding medical tourism, and increasing demand for cost-effective endoscopic solutions. Countries like China and India benefit from local manufacturing, growing disease burden, and improving healthcare infrastructure, making the region a hotspot for market expansion.



Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis by Product



The endoscope segment led the endoscopy devices market by product, accounting for a 37.9% share in 2024, due to rising endoscopic procedures and preference for flexible, lightweight, and disposable models that improve safety and precision. Imaging technological advancements such as HD, 3D, and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI), alongside the integration of AI and robotics, have improved diagnostic precision and broadened clinical uses. Single-use endoscopes are becoming more popular due to their benefits in infection control and cost-effectiveness. Endoscopes play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of complex conditions such as cancer and gastrointestinal diseases.



On the other hand, the endoscopy visualization systems segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven by developments in 4K resolution, high-definition imaging, and 3D visualization, all of which enhance real-time diagnostics during minimally invasive procedures. The incorporation of cloud-based systems and specialized imaging tools further facilitates market expansion, positioning visualization systems as essential for improving procedural results and quality of care.



Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis by Application



Gastrointestinal endoscopy is the largest application market for endoscopy devices, capturing a 31.4% share in 2024 and is also projected to register the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the rising global incidence of gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and GI bleeding. Procedures such as colonoscopy, gastroscopy, and ERCP are widely performed due to their accuracy and minimally invasive nature.



The segment gains from technological advancements, including high-definition imaging, AI integration, and enhanced scope flexibility, which support early diagnosis and treatment. Rising awareness of preventive care, a growing elderly population, and patient preference for outpatient procedures with quick recovery further drive demand. Additionally, improving healthcare systems and higher screening rates in emerging markets contribute to the segment's rapid expansion.



Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis by End-User



In 2024, the hospitals and clinics segment dominates the endoscopy devices market by end-user with a 51.5% share, owing to their advanced infrastructure, specialized staff, and comprehensive endoscopy suites, which capable of handling complex procedures. These facilities manage high patient volumes across both inpatient and outpatient settings, driving demand for advanced equipment like HD visualization systems and robotic endoscopy platforms. Supportive reimbursement policies, rising government healthcare investments, and the growing burden of chronic diseases further support this segment's dominance.



Meanwhile, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2024-2030, driven by the global shift toward outpatient care, increased preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the availability of compact, ASC-friendly devices such as disposable endoscopes and wireless imaging tools. ASCs offer cost-effective, efficient care with shorter recovery times, making them increasingly attractive to both patients and healthcare providers.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



