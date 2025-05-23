Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Market Report 2025: Hospitals Lead in Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Usage, Home Care Grows Fastest - Global Overview and Forecasts 2021-2030

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive report covers the global BGM Devices market's trends and forecasts from 2021 to 2030, providing detailed insights by product type, sub-type, and end-user. It includes profiles of major companies operating in the sector and discusses the latest corporate and industrial developments influencing market dynamics. The document provides key metrics, including historical and forecast periods, measured in US dollars.

The global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices market is valued at $16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $25.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%

This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes, an aging population, and a shift towards preventive and home-based healthcare models. Both self-monitoring and continuous monitoring systems that provide real-time, personalized data are seeing increased demand. Technological advancements such as smartphone integration, cloud-based data sharing, and AI analytics are bolstering user experience and glycemic control, along with heightened investments in education, R&D, and affordability, particularly in emerging markets.

North America currently leads the BGM devices market, with a 38.6% share in 2024, driven by high diabetes prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong diabetes management awareness. The North American market benefits from favorable reimbursement policies and the early adoption of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2024-2030, due to increasing diabetes cases in countries like China and India. Improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing middle class significantly boost demand for home-based and continuous glucose monitoring solutions.

The SMBG devices segment commands the largest market share at 65.2% in 2024, a result of affordability, ease of use, and widespread adoption among type 2 diabetes patients. Test strips, glucometers, and lancets are particularly popular, supported by increased self-care awareness and ongoing demand for consumables. Meanwhile, CBGM devices represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030, attributed to their real-time monitoring capabilities and growing adoption for type 1 diabetes management.

Within the test strips sub-category, a dominant share of 58.7% is anticipated in 2024, thanks to their affordability and portability. Enhancements in accuracy and integration with digital platforms contribute to their widespread use. The glucometer market is expected to witness rapid growth, driven by innovations in smart connectivity and user-friendly designs, attracting tech-savvy users and older adults alike. Also, insulin pumps are anticipated to grow at 12.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, as they become more integral to preventing hypoglycemia and providing precise insulin delivery.

The hospital segment holds a significant share of the market, accounting for 44% in 2024, due to numerous hospital admissions for diabetes management and reliance on real-time glucose monitoring for treatment planning. However, the home care segment is set for substantial growth at an expected CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the rising preference for home-based diabetes management and advancements in convenient SMBG and CGM tools.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Apex Biotechnology Corp.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun SE

Beurer GmbH

Bionime Corporation

Cequr

Cnoga Medical Ltd.

Dariohealth Corp.

DexCom, Inc.

Embecta Corp.

Entra Health Systems LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Glysens Incorporated

Insulet Corporation

LifeScan Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Corporation

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Rossmax International Ltd

Sanofi SA

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Sinocare Inc.

Taidoc Technology Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

BGM Devices Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of World

BGM Devices Market by Product

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

Test Strips

Glucometer Devices

Lancets

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) Devices

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Insulin Pumps

BGM Devices Market by End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 32

