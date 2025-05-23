Industrial Abrasives Global Market Report 2025: Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Markets like China and India Boosting Demand - Global Overview and Forecasts 2021-2030

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Abrasives - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Industrial Abrasives is expected to maintain a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2030 and reach a projected US$67 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$49.2 billion in 2024.

Demand for Industrial Abrasives is driven by major industries like automotive, manufacturing, and construction, where they are essential for precision grinding, cutting, and finishing. Metal fabrication, including the production of pre-engineered buildings and components, relies heavily on these abrasives. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets like China and India has further boosted demand, especially in metalworking, electronics, and infrastructure.

Technological advancements-such as super abrasives, advanced coatings, and automation-ready products-are enhancing efficiency and performance. Automation and robotics in manufacturing also require specialized abrasives. Additionally, the rise in vehicle production, especially EVs, and the precision needed in aerospace and electronics manufacturing are fueling further growth.



Industrial Abrasives Regional Market Analysis



With an estimated share of 46.4% in 2024, Asia-Pacific represents the leading global market for Industrial Abrasives, which is also likely to log the fastest CAGR of 6.7 between 2024 and 2030.

Rapid industrialization in China, India and Southeast Asian nations, especially in manufacturing, automotive and metal fabrication sectors that rely heavily on Industrial Abrasives for grinding, cutting and polishing is one of the major reasons driving the region's growth. Huge investments in infrastructure projects, such as transportation networks, energy facilities and urban development are further boosting demand for abrasives in construction applications, such as surface preparation and material finishing.



Industrial Abrasives Market Analysis by Raw Material



By raw material, the worldwide demand for Synthetic Abrasives is larger at a 2024 estimated share of 83.4% and is also expected to post a faster CAGR of 5.6% over 2024-2030.

Compared to Natural Abrasives, Synthetic Abrasives, such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, synthetic diamond and cubic boron nitride (CBN) provide higher hardness, durability and consistent quality, making them ideal for high-precision applications in sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and electronics.



Synthetic material-based coated abrasives offer flexibility, efficiency, and precise surface finishes, which further propels growth in various industries. The production of Synthetic Abrasives is undergoing innovations, such as advanced bonding techniques, nanotechnology and customized grain structures, thereby improving performance and minimizing material waste.



Industrial Abrasives Market Analysis by Type



The global market for Bonded Industrial Abrasives is the largest, estimated to account for a share of 44.7% in 2024.

The dominance of this abrasive type can be attributed to its widespread use in high-precision and rough grinding applications across the automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication and construction industries. On the other hand, the demand for Coated Industrial Abrasives is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, key products of which comprise sandpaper, abrasive belts, discs, sheets and rolls, with backing materials like paper, cloth or polyester coated with abrasive grains of aluminum oxide, silicon carbide or zirconia alumina.



Industrial Abrasives Market Analysis by Application



Among the various applications where Industrial Abrasives are used, Grinding is the largest, with an estimated 2024 share of 38.9%, the major reasons for which are its versatility and high demand for precision in industrial production.

Grinding finds extensive use in metalworking, automotive (engine components & gears), aerospace (turbine blades) and machinery manufacturing and involves material removal with abrasive wheels, belts or discs for achieving precise dimensions and surface quality. However, the fastest growing application for Industrial Abrasives is Polishing, forecast to maintain a compounded annual rate of 6.2% between 2024 and 2030.



Diamond slurries, cerium oxide and nano-abrasives are widely used for chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) to achieve ultra-smooth surfaces in fast-growing high-tech industries, such as semiconductors (wafer polishing), optics (lenses & mirrors) and medical devices (implants & surgical tools). Further growth is being fueled by a shift towards miniaturization and precision in the electronics and aerospace sectors and a growing demand for polishing advanced materials, such as sapphire, ceramics and composites.



Industrial Abrasives Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Automotive & Transportation constitutes the largest end-use sector for Industrial Abrasives, capturing 33.5% of the global market estimated in 2024.

Abrasives find application in making auto parts, surface preparation, grinding, polishing and maintenance (e.g., brake rotor resurfacing, body finishing), and are vital to achieve high-quality surface finishes and precision in components, such as brakes, flywheels and axles. Factors responsible for this sector's leading position in the Industrial Abrasives market include growth in vehicle production, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) that require specialized abrasive tools for unique components.



Innovations in abrasive materials (e.g., coated abrasives) are enhancing efficiency and performance in automotive applications. With regard to growth, though, the global demand for Industrial Abrasives in the Electrical & Electronics sector will likely post the fastest 2024-2030 compounded annual rate of 6.9%. Abrasives are critical in the electronics industry for precision grinding, polishing and finishing of components, such as semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), wafers and microchips.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $49.2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Players

3M Co

Abrasiflex Pty Ltd

Action SuperAbrasive

ARC Abrasives, Inc.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co Ltd

Bullard Abrasives, Inc.

Carborundum Universal Ltd

Deerfos Co. Ltd

Dronco GmbH

Ehwa Diamond Industrial Co Ltd

Flexovit Abrasives

Fujimi Incorporated

Grinding Techniques (Pty) Ltd

Grindwell Norton Ltd

Grupo Cosentino SL (Cosentino SA)

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co Ltd

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH & Co KG

Hindustan Abrasives

Jason Incorporated

Klingspor AG

Krebs & Reidel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co KG

Mirka Ltd

Nihon Kenshi Co Ltd

Nippon Resibon Corp

Noritake Co Ltd

Norton Abrasives

Osborn Lippert India Pvt Ltd

Pferd, Inc.

Radiac Abrasives, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.

Sait Abrasivi SpA

SAK Abrasives Ltd

Sankyo-Rikagaku Co Ltd

Schaffner Manufacturing Company, Inc.

sia Abrasives Industries AG

Sterling Abrasives Ltd

Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co KG

Vereinigte Schmirgel-und Maschinen-Fabriken AG (VSM AG)

Walter Surface Technologies

Washington Mills

Wendt (India) Ltd

Industrial Abrasives Market by Raw Material

Natural

Synthetic

Industrial Abrasives Market by Type

Bonded Industrial Abrasives

Coated Industrial Abrasives

Super Industrial Abrasives

Industrial Abrasives Market by Application

Cutting

Drilling

Finishing

Grinding

Polishing

Other Applications (incl. Lapping & Sanding)

Industrial Abrasives Market by End-Use Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Cleaning & Maintenance

Electrical & Electronics

Heavy Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Other End-Use Sectors (incl. Consumer Goods, Medical Devices and Woodworking)

Industrial Abrasives Market by Geographic Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 40+

