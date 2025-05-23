$43.7 Bn Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030 - Infectious Disease Testing Drives Demand in Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market - Applications and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits market size is estimated at US$26.4 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 8.8% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$43.7 billion in 2030, fueled by the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and diabetes, which is significantly increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis.







MDKs employ a variety of advanced technological platforms to identify specific biomarkers, pathogens, or antibodies, including lateral flow assays (LFAs), solid-phase assays, agglutination tests, and flow-through assays. By offering rapid, on-the-spot results, MDKs assist in facilitating early diagnosis, timely treatment, and better patient outcomes. They are specifically vital in resource-limited settings where immediate and accessible healthcare is crucial for successful disease management and prevention.



The global rapid diagnostic kits market is experiencing strong growth, driven by public health initiatives promoting early disease detection and rising regulatory approvals for point-of-care and home-based tests. Technological advancements, such as lateral flow assays, AI-powered diagnostics, and smartphone integration, have enhanced accuracy, accessibility, and affordability.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption, reshaping testing behavior toward decentralized and home-based care. Growing demand is further fueled by an aging population, chronic disease prevalence, increased health awareness, and improved digital health infrastructure. The convenience and speed of these kits in hospitals, clinics, and at home continue to support widespread use and market expansion.



Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Regional Market Analysis



North America dominates the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market with a 34.7% share in 2024.

This dominance is due to its well-established healthcare systems, a strong demand for early diagnosis and treatment, and a robust regulatory framework. The U.S. leads the market, driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the widespread use of self-testing kits. The region's dominance is fueled by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive government policies, and the presence of key companies driving innovation and market expansion. In contrast, the Asia Pacific market is expected to record the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.



This growth is driven by increased healthcare awareness, a rising disease burden, and government initiatives to facilitate early detection. Countries such as China and India are significant contributors to this demand due to their high prevalence of diseases and increasing healthcare investments. Additionally, the region's large population and improving healthcare infrastructure offer considerable growth prospects.



Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis by Product



The Professional Kits segment holds the largest share in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market by product, with an estimated 59.4% share in 2024.

This dominance is attributed to their high sensitivity, specificity, and reliability in clinical settings. Healthcare professionals widely use these kits in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs to detect various medical conditions, such as infectious diseases, diabetes, and heart-related issues. They were especially significant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many governments approved only professional kits for accurate detection. Conversely, the Over-the-Counter (OTC) segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.



This growth is driven by their affordability, ease of use, and fast results, allowing users to perform tests conveniently at home without professional assistance. The adoption of OTC kits has accelerated due to rising self-care awareness, technological innovations in self-testing, and the expansion of e-commerce channels. OTC kits are increasingly essential for early disease detection, particularly in remote or non-clinical settings.



Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis by Technology



The lateral flow technology segment leads the rapid medical diagnostic kits market, holding an estimated 46.9% share in 2024, and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030.

This growth is driven by its widespread application in infectious disease testing, pregnancy detection, and chronic disease monitoring. The technology's ease of use, rapid results, affordability, and suitability for point-of-care testing contribute to its dominance.



Enhanced sensitivity and specificity, along with increased adoption in home healthcare and pandemic preparedness, further fuel its growth. Lateral flow tests, particularly significant in COVID-19 diagnostics, are valued for delivering quick, accurate results with minimal sample requirements, making them ideal for use in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs.



Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis by Application



The infectious disease testing application segment dominates the rapid medical diagnostic kits market, accounting for a 35.8% share in 2024, driven by the rising incidence of diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis, along with government initiatives for early diagnostics.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the demand for rapid diagnostic tests.



In contrast, the blood glucose testing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes, advancements in continuous glucose monitoring, and growing adoption of real-time glucose monitoring solutions. The high volume of blood glucose tests used for self-monitoring, combined with increasing awareness of diabetes management, is expected to continue driving segment growth.



Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Analysis by End-User



The hospital and clinics segment is the largest end-user market for rapid medical diagnostic kits in 2024, with 40.3% of the market share.

This dominance is mainly due to the high volume of diagnostic tests conducted for various medical conditions. These settings benefit from quick and accurate results, enabling timely decisions in patient care, particularly for chronic and infectious diseases. The growth of rapid diagnostics in emergency and outpatient services also contributes to this segment's expansion.



In contrast, the home care segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of self-testing, a rising demand for at-home diagnostic tools, and advancements in digital healthcare. The shift towards home-based healthcare, driven by an aging population and a rise in chronic diseases, is driving the adoption of rapid diagnostic kits in home settings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 368 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Arkray Usa Inc

Arron Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Biometrical, Inc.

bioM?rieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Boditech Med Inc.

BTNX, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Creative Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics Inc.

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Equinox Biotech Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Inbios International, Inc.

Jant Pharmacal Corporation

Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

Lifescan, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.

MedMira Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Phamatech, Inc.

Princeton Biomeditech Corporation

Quidel Corporation

Sa Scientific, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd (Khb)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sight Diagnostics Ltd.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Zoetis, Inc.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Product

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Kits

Professional Kits

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Technology

Lateral Flow

Solid-Phase

Agglutination

Flow-Through

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Application

Infectious Disease Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Coagulation Testing

Toxicology Testing

Lipid Profile Testing

Other Applications (Including Urinalysis, Allergy Testing, and others)

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End-Users (Including Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Research Institutes)

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 40

