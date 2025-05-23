Carbon Nanomaterials Materials and Applications Industry Research 2025: Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era - Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market - Materials and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for carbon nanomaterials is estimated to reach US$2.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 17.2% between 2024 and 2030, hitting approximately US$5.7 billion by 2030. Their remarkable properties make carbon nanomaterials highly desirable in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy storage, electronics, and biomedicine.
Carbon nanomaterials represent a highly versatile and rapidly evolving class of materials, composed of carbon atoms organized into nanoscale structures. Thanks to their exceptional physical, chemical, and electrical properties, these materials are integral to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies. The carbon nanomaterials family includes carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene, fullerenes (such as C60), carbon foams, carbon quantum dots (CQDs), carbon nanofibers, and nanodiamonds, each offering distinct characteristics based on their atomic arrangements and dimensionality.
The outstanding performance of carbon nanomaterials stems from their sp2 hybridized carbon bonding, which creates strong covalent linkages within their structures. As a result, they exhibit high surface areas, exceptional mechanical strength, chemical stability, and excellent electrical and thermal conductivities. Their optical properties are equally impressive, and through surface functionalization, their capabilities can be further tailored, broadening their applicability across diverse industries.
Their biocompatibility and functionalization potential have enabled innovations in drug delivery, biosensors, medical imaging, and environmental applications like water purification. Moreover, the rising use of carbon nanomaterials in optoelectronics and medical technologies, along with growing research and development efforts aimed at improving sustainability, reducing production costs, and developing eco-friendly manufacturing methods, is further propelling market growth.
Carbon Nanomaterials Regional Market Analysis
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the Carbon Nanomaterials market for global and regional markets including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2021-2030 terms of value (US$ million). Asia-Pacific is the leading global market for Carbon Nanomaterials with a market share of 50% in 2024, and is projected to reach US$3.3 billion by 2030 at the fastest CAGR over 2024-2030 attributed to several factors, which include expansion in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, energy storage and rapid industrialization.
Significant investments across China, South Korea and Japan in nanotechnology and cutting-edge materials, along with robust backing by the governments in promoting sustainable development and innovations, are stimulating the market. The value demand for Carbon Nanomaterials in North America is estimated to account for the second largest market, closely followed by Europe.
Carbon Nanomaterials Analysis by Material Type
Carbon Nanomaterials analyzed in this study include Carbon Foams, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon-based Quantum Dots (both carbon quantum dots and graphene quantum dots), Fullerenes and Graphene. Carbon Nanotubes are the leading type of Carbon Nanomaterials consumed worldwide with an estimated share of 62.5% in 2024 and carbon nanotubes demand is poised to post a CAGR of 19.4% between 2024 and 2030. However, the demand for Graphene is projected to post the fastest CAGR of around 24% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$642 million by 2030, owing to their growing demand as conductive materials in energy storage batteries.
Carbon Nanomaterials Market Analysis by End-use Application
End-use Applications analyzed in the study include Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure, Energy, Automotive & Transportation, Construction/Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Healthcare and Other Applications. Energy sector (mainly including energy storage batteries, supercapacitors, solar cells etc.) is the largest end-use application for Carbon Nanomaterials globally estimated at US$662 million in 2024 and further anticipated to progress at the fastest CAGR of 23.9% over 2024-2030. Driving factors for these materials usage in the Energy sector include substantial increase in the usage of carbon nanotubes and graphene as conductive additives in cathodes and anodes of energy storage batteries such as li-ion.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 140
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries
- Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes
- Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics
- Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry
- Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications
- Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels
- Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics
- Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance
- Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry
- Growing Importance of Carbon Quantum Dots in Biomedical Applications
- The Emergence of Carbon Quantum Dots in Optoelectronics
3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd
- 2D fab AB
- 2d Materials Pte. Ltd.
- 3D Strong
- Abalonyx AS
- Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited
- Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o.
- Aligned Carbon
- American Dye Source, Inc.
- American Elements Corp.
- Applied Graphene Materials plc
- Applied Nanotech, Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Arry International GmbH
- Asbury Carbons Inc.
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- Aztrong Corporation
- BeDimensional S.p.A.
- Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
- BESTGRAPHENE Co.,Ltd.
- Black Swan Graphene Inc.
- BTCorp Generique Nano Private Ltd
- Cabot Corporation
- Canatu Oy
- Carbon Gates Technologies LLC
- Carbon Solutions, Inc.
- Carbon Waters
- C-Dots Nanotec, LLC
- CealTech AS
- CFOAM LLC
- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.
- Cheap Tubes Inc.
- Chengdu Zhongke Times Nano Energy Tech Co., Ltd
- CNT Solution Co., Ltd.
- Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc.
- DexMat
- Deyang Encarbon Technology Co. Ltd
- Directa Plus S.p.A.
- Dotz Nano
- Eden Innovations Ltd
- Elemental Advanced Materials
- Enerage Inc.
- Entegris, Inc.
- ERG Aerospace
- Firefly International Energy Co
- First Graphene Ltd
- Frontier Carbon Co., Ltd.
- General Graphene Corporation
- Global Graphene Group
- Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd
- Grafen Nanoteknoloji
- Grafoid Inc.
- Graphene Industries Ltd.
- Graphene Lab Co., Ltd.
- Graphene Square Inc.
- Graphenea
- Graphene-XT
- Graphitene Ltd
- Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.
- Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A
- Grupo Graphenano
- Guangdong Coal-based Carbon Materials Research Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Dowstone Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hamamatsu Carbonix Co., Ltd.
- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
- HeiQ Materials AG
- Huntsman Corporation
- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc
- Incubation Alliance, Inc.
- IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH
- Ionic Industries Limited
- JEIO Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd.
- KB-ELEMENT Co., Ltd.
- Klean Commodities
- KORBON Co., Ltd.
- Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
- Layer One - Advanced Materials
- LeaderNano
- Levidian Nanosystems Limited
- LG Chem
- Materials Technologies Research Ltd.
- Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd
- Mersen Group
- Modern Synthesis Technology
- Molecular Rebar Design, LLC
- Nanjing JCNANO Technology Co., LTD
- Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd
- Nano Research Elements
- Nano-C
- Nanocyl SA
- nanoEMI
- Nanograf Private Limited
- Nanografi Nanotechnology Inc.
- Nanointegris Inc.
- NanoLab, Inc.
- NanoSolution Co., Ltd.
- Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.
- NanoTechLabs, Inc.
- NanoXplore
- NAWA Technologies
- NeoTechProduct
- Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.
- NoPo Nanotechnologies India Private Limited
- Novarials Corporation
- OCSiAl
- Paragraf Limited
- Perpetuus Advanced Materials PLC
- Quantum Nanotech
- Resonac Holdings Corp
- RUSGRAPHENE
- SES Research Inc.
- Shandong Dazhan Nano Materials Co., Ltd.
- Shandong YuHuang New Energy Techology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Cone Technology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Feymo Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd.
- Skeleton Technologies
- Standard Graphene
- Suzhou Graphene Nanotechnology Co, Ltd.
- Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co. Ltd.
- Talga Group Ltd
- TDA Research
- The Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd
- Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd
- Toda Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Tokai Carbon Co Ltd
- Tortech Nano Fibers
- Toyo Tanso Co Ltd
- TPR Co., Ltd.
- TrimTabs
- Tunghsu Group Co., Ltd.
- Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd
- Ultramet
- VersarienT plc
- Vorbeck Materials Corp.
- William Blythe Limited
- Wuxi Dongheng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
- Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd
- Zeon Corporation
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Dotz Secures an Investment of A$4 Million from TRITON FUNDS
- Salgenx Introduces Hybrid Flow Energy Platform Using Graphene-Based Ultracapacitor
- Time Magazine Ranks Skeleton Technologies among World's Top 30 GreenTech Companies
- Graphene Manufacturing Group Signs Pact with the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana for Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery
- Levidian and Graphmatech Collaborate for the Future of Clean Hydrogen
- Versarian Announces GraphinksT Supply Agreement with Montana
- Versarian Announces Sale of Korean Assets
- Huntsman and Advanced Material Development Team up for Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Syensqo & Vartega Collaborate for the Recycling of Carbon Fiber Waste
- Hexcel and FIDAMC Partner up for the Evolution of Composite Materials
- Teijin Carbon Launches TenaxT IMS65 E23 36K 1630tex
- Teijin Carbon launches new Sustainable Carbon Fiber Brand: Tenax NextT
- Above is the partial list, additional developments included in the report
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
- Global Carbon Nanomaterials Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
- Carbon Foams
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Carbon-based Quantum Dots
- Fullerenes
- Graphene
- Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Overview by End-use Application
- Global Carbon Nanomaterials End-use Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region
- Aerospace & Defense
- Sports & Leisure
- Energy
- Automotive & Transportation
- Construction/Infrastructure
- Electrical & Electronics
- Medical & Healthcare
- Other Applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21ud0h
