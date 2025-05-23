LYB announces increase to quarterly dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, representing a $0.03 per share increase over the company's first quarter 2025 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on June 9, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 2, 2025.

“LYB continues to reward shareholders with a strong and growing dividend in 2025, which will mark 15 consecutive years of dividend increases,” said CEO Peter Vanacker. “The growth of our dividend reaffirms confidence in our disciplined capital deployment, our value-driven strategy and our capability to navigate the cycle during these challenging times.”

About LyondellBasell

