Biotechnology Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2015 - Upfront, Milestone, Royalties Financial Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensing Deals in Biotechnology 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Licensing Deals in Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of licensing deals from 2019 to 2025.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of licensing dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in licensing as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of licensing deals.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading licensing deals since 2019. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active licensing dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of licensing deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2019 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the licensing deal.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all licensing deals announced since 2019. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

Report Scope



Licensing Deals in Biotechnology includes:

Trends in licensing dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of licensing deal structure

Directory of licensing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading licensing deals by value

Most active licensing dealmakers

The leading licensing partnering resources

In Licensing Deals in Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deal

2.3. Trends in licensing deals since 2019

2.3.1. Licensing dealmaking by year, 2019-2025

2.3.2. Licensing dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2025

2.3.3. Licensing dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2025

2.3.4. Licensing dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2025

2.3.5. Licensing dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2025

2.3.6. Licensing dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into licensing partnering deals

2.5. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Licensing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing deals with contracts 2019-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f7wl9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.