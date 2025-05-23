BYDFi Lists SOON/USDT Trading Pair, Launches $5,000 Reward Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crypto exchange BYDFi has officially listed the SOON token and opened spot trading for the SOON/USDT pair. To celebrate the listing, BYDFi has launched a $5,000 prize pool campaign for all eligible traders.

SOON: Pioneering Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

$SOON powers the Solana Optimistic Network, a high-performance Layer 2 Rollup solution built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), delivering scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other Layer 1 ecosystems.

Leverages Decoupled SVM technology for seamless transaction processing and cross-chain interoperability.

Allocates 51% of token supply to the community via COMMing SOON NFT minting and BigBang Program, emphasizing a fair launch.

Integrates with data availability layers like Celestia and EigenDA for secure, low-cost asset transfers.

Supports Web3 application growth with a community-driven ecosystem.

$SOON has attracted attention in the Web3 space, amplified by a social media mention from Binance founder CZ. Supported by venture capital, SOON is gaining traction for its focus on blockchain scalability and community engagement.

Exclusive Rewards for BYDFi Traders

BYDFi is celebrating the $SOON listing with a limited-time trading campaign. New users can also explore the platform’s welcome rewards:

Full details are available on the official announcement page or download the BYDFi app.

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi has grown to serve over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. The platform has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025, and offers a full suite of trading products—including spot, perpetual contracts, copy trading, trading bots, and on-chain tools—designed to support both beginners and experienced crypto users.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | How to Buy on BYDFi



