Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 05/28/202505/28/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,8501,610
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.795/7.51079.408/6.560
Total Number of Bids Received 2413
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,8502,660
Total Number of Successful Bids 167
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 167
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.795/7.51079.408/6.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.840/7.49079.560/6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.795/7.51079.408/6.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.812/7.50079.448/6.560
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.840/7.49079.560/6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.760/7.53079.150/6.590
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.797/7.51079.350/6.570
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.511.65

