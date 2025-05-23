|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|05/28/2025
|05/28/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,850
|1,610
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.795
|/
|7.510
|79.408
|/
|6.560
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,850
|2,660
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.795
|/
|7.510
|79.408
|/
|6.560
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.840
|/
|7.490
|79.560
|/
|6.540
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.795
|/
|7.510
|79.408
|/
|6.560
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.812
|/
|7.500
|79.448
|/
|6.560
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.840
|/
|7.490
|79.560
|/
|6.540
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.760
|/
|7.530
|79.150
|/
|6.590
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.797
|/
|7.510
|79.350
|/
|6.570
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.51
|1.65
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
