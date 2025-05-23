Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates National Burger Day with a Week of 2-For-1 Charburgers

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Burger Day, Habit Burger & Grill is celebrating with a full week of flavor. From Monday, May 26 through Sunday, June 1, guests can enjoy two Charburgers for the price of one, doubling up on the award-winning, made-to-order chargrilled taste fans crave.

Observed on May 28, National Burger Day is a celebration of one of America’s most iconic meals: the beefy, cheesy classic that brings people together at backyard BBQs, family picnics, beach bonfires, and just about anywhere grills are fired up. And this year, Habit Burger & Grill is making it twice as nice all week long.

To redeem the offer, guests must be registered CharClub members. Simply create an account on the Habit app or website, head to the “My Offers” tab, and enter promo code 2CHARS to unlock the deal.

The brand’s classic Charburger with Cheese is a fan favorite for a reason. Built with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, mayo, and melted cheese on a toasted bun, it is chargrilled to perfection and packed with bold, signature flavor.

“This isn’t just another burger holiday,” said Chef Jason Trial, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re giving you a legit excuse to eat two burgers in a sitting. That chargrilled beef, melty cheese, all the right toppings, times two. Grab someone you like, or just treat yourself, twice. Either way, it’s a win.”

Habit’s signature chargrilling process sets its award-winning burgers apart from the rest. Each beef patty is cooked over an open flame allowing high heat to seal in the juices and deliver an unforgettable smoky flavor. The result is a perfectly seared exterior with a tender, juicy center, bringing bold, craveable flavor to every bite.

Not a CharClub member? Signing up is free and easy. Register here to join the club and get in on the 2-for-1 burger action.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024).3Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

'*Get two Charburgers with Cheese for the price of one Charburger with Cheese. Offer valid from 5/26/25 through 6/1/25. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees. Other taxes and fees may apply. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, or in-restaurant. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices and items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Rohnert Park, CA.

