Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2016-2025: Access to Confidential Contract Documents for In-Depth Due Diligence and Benchmarking

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 413 viral vector deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available, with links to online deal records of actual viral vector partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the viral vector deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of viral vector deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter viral vector deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of viral vector dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 gives an overview of trends in viral vector dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 lists the leading viral vector deals by headline value, and Chapter 4 outlines the top 25 most active companies in viral vector dealmaking. Chapter 5 offers a detailed review of viral vector deals with available contract documents made public since Jan 2016, and Chapter 6 organizes the review of viral vector partnering deals by technology type.



Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse viral vector collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Viral Vector Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in viral vector dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of viral vector deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading viral vector deals by value

Most active viral vector licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in viral vector dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Viral vector deals over the years

2.3. Most active viral vector dealmakers

2.4. Viral vector deals by deal type

2.5. Viral vector deals by therapy area

2.6. Viral vector deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for viral vector deals

2.7.1 Viral vector deals headline values

2.7.2 Viral vector deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Viral vector deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Viral vector royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading viral vector deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top viral vector deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active viral vector dealmakers

4.3. Most active viral vector deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Viral vector contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Viral vector dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by deal type

Deal directory - Viral vector deals by therapy area

Companies Featured

2A

Altimmune

AmplifyBio

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Avrobio

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Benitec Biopharma

Bicycle Therapeutics

Biogen

BiomX

BionX Medical Technologies

Bluebird Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Casebia Therapeutics

Celgene

Cellevolve Bio

City of Hope

Cobra Biologics

ContraFect

CRISPR Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Defense Health Agency (US)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Ensoma

Eureka Therapeutics

Exothera

Florabio

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Horizon Discovery

ImmunityBio

Intellia Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

JSR

Kriya Therapeutics

Leidos

Mammoth Biosciences

Microsoft

MolMed

MSD

National Institutes of Health

Newsoara Biopharma

Novartis

Oxford BioMedica

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

