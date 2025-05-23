Bitcoin Solaris 2025 Presale Gains Momentum with Explosive Growth and Mobile Mining Breakthrough

TALLINN, Estonia, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market enters a new phase of innovation and user empowerment, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is emerging as one of 2025’s most compelling blockchain opportunities. With its ongoing presale generating buzz across the industry, Bitcoin Solaris is redefining accessibility and scalability in Web3, offering everyday users a real shot at building long-term wealth.

A New Era of Decentralized Accessibility

Bitcoin Solaris introduces a next-generation hybrid blockchain that merges Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoW + DPoS) mechanisms, supporting lightning-fast speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second and 2-second finality. With cross-chain compatibility and seamless integration with Solana’s tech stack, Bitcoin Solaris delivers both performance and flexibility.

Key features include:

Hybrid PoW + DPoS architecture for scalability and decentralization



ZK privacy options, DeFi/NFT capabilities, and mobile-first design



Cyberscope and Freshcoins -audited smart contracts



and -audited smart contracts Freshcoins KYC verification for added transparency



Most notably, the Solaris Nova App—currently in beta—allows users to mine BTC-S directly from smartphones or laptops without expensive hardware or technical skills, making it one of the most accessible crypto experiences to date.



And people are noticing. A growing number of influencers and early adopters are joining the conversation. One of the most talked-about reviews is from CryptoChester , who breaks down why Bitcoin Solaris is poised to lead the next market wave.

Why Work for Money When BTC-S Can Work for You?

Tokenomics That Build Trust

Bitcoin Solaris adheres to a deflationary model with a 21 million total token supply, reflecting a long-term vision grounded in utility and scarcity. The distribution model prioritizes community and miner incentives:

66.66% for mining (14 million BTC-S)



(14 million BTC-S) 20% for presale



5% for liquidity pools



2% each for ecosystem development, community rewards, marketing, and staking



0.33% for team and advisors



This transparent structure ensures decentralization, trust, and broad-based participation from the ground up.

Presale Highlights: A 90-Day Opportunity



The Bitcoin Solaris presale is designed to reward early adopters and generate sustainable momentum. With only 90 days to participate, it’s already breaking records:



Current Price: $4



Next Phase: $5



Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 12%

But what makes it stand out even more?

Runs for only 90 days, launch Date: July 31, 2025



Over $1,000,000 raised already



More than 8,900 unique users onboarded



Potential return: 1,900%



One of the shortest and most explosive presales of the year



And that growth isn’t just hype—it’s backed by substance. To stay updated or get involved, explore their Telegram or check the buzz on X .

This is one of the fastest-growing presales in the 2025 crypto landscape, driven by strong fundamentals and community excitement.

Double Rewards Referral Program

Bitcoin Solaris is boosting community growth with a referral program that rewards both you and your invitees . During the presale, you’ll earn 5% in BTC-S tokens for every purchase made through your referral link, while your referrals get a 5% bonus on their token buy. Simply log into your account at bitcoinsolaris.com , grab your referral link, and start sharing it across social media, crypto groups, or directly with friends. It’s a win-win system built to grow the ecosystem and your rewards.



Join the Bitcoin Solaris Movement

With a rapidly growing user base, audited infrastructure, and mobile-friendly innovation, Bitcoin Solaris is positioning itself as a cornerstone of the next crypto cycle. Whether you're new to digital assets or a seasoned investor, BTC-S offers a compelling pathway to participate in—and benefit from—the decentralized future.

Get involved before July 31, 2025. The clock is ticking.

For more information:

Website: bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: @Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): @BitcoinSolaris



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0de5d24-8d39-48ec-9ac3-a58c3ce8fa14

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4812643c-7ca2-4e66-90f4-a08aabbc474c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7232e923-9a0b-406b-af65-991e2329843e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dadbff09-25b1-4b4d-98c3-c9e8e643680b