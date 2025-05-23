Green Diesel Global Strategic Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $66 Billion by 2030 - Airline and Maritime Sectors' Pursuit of Net-Zero Goals Generates Demand

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Diesel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Diesel was valued at US$37.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$66.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Green Diesel market.







The growth in the green diesel market is driven by several factors rooted in feedstock innovation, refinery conversion strategies, and application-specific adoption trends. On the technology front, advances in hydroprocessing efficiency, flexible co-processing capabilities, and hydrogen sourcing are reducing production costs and expanding output capacity. Many oil majors are investing in dedicated renewable diesel plants or converting traditional refineries to handle bio-based feedstocks, thereby creating a robust global supply network.



In terms of end-use dynamics, the increasing preference for low-carbon liquid fuels in heavy transport, off-road machinery, and aviation is expanding demand beyond traditional biodiesel markets. Fleet owners and industrial users are embracing green diesel as a drop-in, infrastructure-compatible solution that meets both emissions compliance and fuel performance requirements. Moreover, favorable regulatory frameworks - such as renewable fuel credits, LCFS schemes, and blending mandates - are providing strong financial incentives for both producers and consumers.

The growing alignment of corporate sustainability goals with clean fuel procurement strategies is also pushing adoption, as businesses seek measurable, immediate reductions in carbon intensity without operational disruption. These factors collectively ensure that green diesel will remain a crucial component of the global clean energy transition, especially in sectors with limited electrification potential.



How Are Production Technologies and Feedstock Innovations Accelerating Market Growth?



Technological advancements in hydroprocessing and refinery integration are significantly enhancing the scalability and cost-competitiveness of green diesel production. Many conventional oil refineries are now being converted into renewable fuel facilities, utilizing hydrogenation and isomerization processes to convert lipid-based feedstocks into high-quality diesel with performance characteristics equal to or better than petroleum-based fuels. This shift is reducing capital investment barriers while enabling faster market entry for energy majors and biofuel producers.



In parallel, the diversification and optimization of feedstock supply chains are playing a pivotal role. Innovations in feedstock pretreatment, lipid conversion efficiency, and feedstock flexibility have enabled producers to expand beyond traditional sources to include waste streams and algae-based lipids. This feedstock agility is crucial for managing input costs and reducing competition with food-grade oils. Additionally, the emergence of feedstock certification frameworks such as ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is fostering transparency and traceability in sustainable fuel production, boosting stakeholder confidence and regulatory compliance.



Which Industries and Regions Are Driving Demand for Green Diesel?



Demand for green diesel is rising sharply in transportation-intensive industries, particularly in commercial road freight, public transit fleets, agriculture, mining, and aviation. Companies with aggressive decarbonization targets are increasingly adopting green diesel to reduce their Scope 1 emissions without disrupting operations or investing in new vehicle fleets. Municipal and corporate fleet operators, especially in Europe and North America, are using renewable diesel as a transitional fuel to meet local emissions mandates while preparing for eventual electrification.



Geographically, the United States is a frontrunner in green diesel adoption, led by California's LCFS and federal renewable fuel standards. Europe follows closely, with countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland supporting renewable diesel through tax incentives and blending mandates. Asia-Pacific is also showing early signs of expansion, particularly in Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, where low-emission mandates and refinery conversions are gaining traction. Latin America, with its abundant bio-feedstock resources, is increasingly viewed as a potential growth hub, although regulatory frameworks remain under development.



Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pure Form segment, which is expected to reach US$41.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.9%. The Blended Form segment is also set to grow at 12.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $10.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.6% CAGR to reach $13.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aemetis, Inc., BP plc, Cargill Incorporated, Chevron Corporation, Darling Ingredients Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:

Type (Pure Form, Blended Form)

Production Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis, Other Technologies)

Raw Material (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Other Raw Materials)

Application (Fuel, Power Generation, Other Applications)

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 470 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Green Diesel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decarbonization Mandates in Transportation Sector Propel Demand for Green Diesel Alternatives

Rising Adoption of Renewable Fuels in Commercial Fleets Strengthens Business Case for Green Diesel

Feedstock Diversification and Waste-to-Fuel Technologies Expand Supply Chain Resilience

Regulatory Support Through Low Carbon Fuel Standards Accelerates Green Diesel Market Penetration

Carbon Credit and Renewable Identification Number (RIN) Programs Create Economic Incentives

Expansion of Renewable Refineries by Oil Majors Spurs Capacity Growth and Market Scale-Up

Growing Demand for Drop-In Fuel Compatibility Drives Preference for Green Diesel Over Biodiesel

Airline and Maritime Sectors' Pursuit of Net-Zero Goals Generates Demand for Renewable Diesel Variants

Corporate Sustainability Goals and ESG Reporting Fuel Interest in Low-Carbon Fuel Adoption

Government Fleet Conversion Programs Generate Stable, Institutional Demand for Green Diesel

Public Awareness of Lifecycle Emissions Throws the Spotlight on Renewable Diesel Advantages

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices Increases Interest in Fuel Diversification Strategies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 44 companies featured in this Green Diesel market report

Aemetis, Inc.

BP plc

Cargill Incorporated

Chevron Corporation

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gevo, Inc.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.

Greenergy International Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Neste Corporation

NX100 Green Diesel & Lubricants

PBF Energy Inc.

Phillips 66

Repsol S.A.

Shell plc

Topsoe

Valero Energy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hza7yf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment