ScribeCanada to Showcase Care Team Support Solutions at Two Leading Healthcare Conferences this Spring

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeCanada , a care team support solutions provider, is excited to announce its participation in two leading healthcare conferences this spring.

From May 23-28, ScribeCanada will attend the International Conference on Emergency Medicine (ICEM) in Montréal, engaging with emergency healthcare providers and administrators to share how on-site, remote, and AI support solutions are helping teams manage increasing patient volumes and staffing shortages. The company will exhibit at booth #119.

The following week, ScribeCanada will attend e-Health 2025, Canada’s largest national digital health conference, from June 1-3 in Toronto, exhibiting at booth #79. The company will highlight innovative AI and workforce solutions that transform the provider and patient experience at the point of care, in alignment with the objective of the e-Health conference.

“We’re very excited to attend these conferences and learn more about the problems we can help solve. We hope to support care teams across Canada by providing solutions that increase patient access to care through efficiency,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeCanada. “When providers are supported, the entire care experience improves, for patients, staff, and systems.”

At both conferences, attendees can learn more about ScribeCanada’s workforce solutions and the ambient AI solution, Speke . With support for both English and French, Speke is equipped to meet the needs of Canada’s diverse patient populations. Speke’s AI technology offers real-time speech recognition that adapts to each provider’s preferences, ensuring accuracy and saving time in clinical documentation.

ScribeCanada’s attendance at these two major healthcare events highlights its commitment to Canadian healthcare organizations. With scalable workforce solutions, the ability to adapt to the challenges providers are facing today, and a proven track record of integration into clinical environments, the company continues to be a trusted partner, empowering healthcare teams to meet rising patient needs without compromising quality or efficiency.

For more information about ScribeCanada, visit https://www.scribecanada.com .

###

About ScribeCanada:

ScribeCanada is a nationwide provider enablement company solving the daily problems that challenge healthcare organizations. ScribeCanada leverages a unique workforce and advanced AI to deliver cost-effective, turnkey solutions that improve healthcare delivery at the point of care, allowing organizations to operate more effectively. With over 20 years of delivering innovative care team solutions to over 600 partners and over 3,000 care sites, ScribeCanada sets the standard for combining customizable workforce solutions and enterprise-grade AI.