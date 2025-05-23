Small Drones Global Forecast Report 2025: Market to Soar to $11.25 Billion by 2030 with DJI, Lockheed Martin, Parrot Drone SAS, and AeroVironment Leading

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Drones Market by Application (Combat, ISR, Inspection, Survey & Mapping, Agriculture, Delivery, Search & Rescue), Platform (Nano, Micro, Mini), Type (Fixed Wing VTOL, Multi Rotor, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Power Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small drones market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2030 from USD 6.40 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9%.

This report offers invaluable insights for both established market players and new entrants, detailing the entire ecosystem of small drones, thus enabling stakeholders to better analyze the competitive landscape and strategize their market positioning. Furthermore, it assists in crafting effective go-to-market strategies and highlights key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of drones across civil and commercial sectors, including agriculture, delivery services, and media, alongside military applications for surveillance and intelligence. Supportive government regulations are fostering a favorable landscape for ongoing drone innovation and development.

Leading entities in the small drones market include DJI (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and AeroVironment, Inc. (US).

The battery-operated segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Predominantly driven by ease of use and quieter operation compared to fuel-powered models, battery-operated drones are bolstered by technological advancements. These drones, powered by rechargeable batteries, align with the escalating demand for environmentally friendly solutions, particularly in urban environments and for surveillance purposes. While lithium-ion batteries currently necessitate frequent recharging, industry innovation is set to overcome these challenges. Companies like Eaglepicher Technologies (US), RRC Power Solutions (Germany), and Plug Power Inc. (US) are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge battery technologies expected to support longer flight times and more tasks.

Fully autonomous is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The rise of fully autonomous drones reflects the accelerated movement towards independent operation without human oversight. These drones are becoming increasingly integral to military missions, particularly in high-risk settings. The US is notably investing heavily in R&D to advance the capabilities of these drones, enhancing their ability to perform sophisticated tasks such as monitoring and data collection autonomously. Industry collaboration is further enhancing drone technologies, compliance, and performance, solidifying the position of fully autonomous drones in the burgeoning market.

Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for small drones during the forecast period.

Europe's growing demand for drones is underscored by the necessity for advanced surveillance and security measures amidst rising geopolitical tensions. Countries like France and Russia are actively developing high-tech drones for military and security operations. Corporations such as Thales (France) and BAE Systems (UK) are spearheading partnerships to develop platforms capable of addressing border security, coastal monitoring, and homeland defense, thus accelerating market growth within the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Extensive Use of Small Drones in Civil and Commercial Applications

Rising Procurement For Military Applications

Supportive Government Regulations and Initiatives

Elevated Demand For Small Patrolling Drones For Marine Border Security

Restraints:

Information Security Risk and Inadequate Air Traffic Regulations

Shortage of Certified Drone Operators

Opportunities:

High Public and Private Sector Investments

Enhancing Critical Infrastructure Protection and Law Enforcement With Aerial Remote Sensing

Rapid Adoption of Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Solutions

Challenges:

Lack of Sustainable Power Sources To Improve Endurance

Extreme Weather Conditions

Safety and Privacy Concerns

Complex Regulatory Approval

Case Study Analysis:

Improved Crop Management and Yields With Small Drones

Countertrafficking With Aerovironment Puma 3 Ae

Field Tests With Cargo Drones in Amazon Forest, Peru

Canyon Mapping With Dji M600 Pro in Colorado, US

Geohazard Monitoring With Jouav Ph-20 Uav in Zhaoqing, Guangdong

Company Profiles

Dji

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Aerovironment, Inc.

Parrot Drone Sas

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

Rtx

Teledyne Flir Llc

Textron Inc.

Bae Systems

Thales

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Aeronautics

Skydio, Inc.

Xag Co., Ltd.

Jouav

Yuneec

Delair

Microdrones

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Shield AI

Instanteye Robotics

Flyability

Autel Robotics

Wingtra

Nearthlab

Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd

