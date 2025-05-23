Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

 | Source: Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
           

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2025.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCita-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000954918-0DK000954926-3DK000954950-3DK000954942-0DK000954888-5DK000954896-8
Reference rateCita6MCita6MCibor6MCibor6MCibor6MCibor6M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H32H32H32H
CallableNoNoYesNoNoYes
Interest rate capNoNoNoNoYesYes
Auction results      
Total allotmentDKK 18,500 mio.DKK 11,300 mio.DKK 850 mio.DKK 25 mio.DKK 1,400 mio.DKK 500 mio.
Total bids DKK 42,949 mio.DKK 33,567 mio.DKK 2.440 mio. DKK 83 mio.DKK 4,435 mio.DKK 2.385 mio.
Interest rate spread+0.60%+0.61%+ 0.19%+0.00%+0.18%+0.33%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20100.20100.20
Other information      
Maturity01-01-202901-01-202901-07-202901-01-202801-07-202901-07-2034

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans

Recommended Reading