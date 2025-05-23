AI PC Market Research and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2031

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI PC Market by Product (Desktops & Notebooks, Workstations), Operating System (Windows, macOS, Chrome), Compute Type (GPU, NPU <40 TOPs, 40-60 TOPS), Compute Architecture (X86, ARM), Price (<USD 1,200, USD 1,200 and Above) - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI PC market is expected to grow from USD 91.23 billion in 2025 to USD 260.43 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.1%

The demand for high-performance gaming devices drives the adoption of AI PCs, as modern games require advanced AI for graphics and smarter NPC behavior. Features including procedural content generation, real-time ray tracing, and adaptive difficulty necessitate powerful computing. AI PCs with GPUs and NPUs deliver seamless gameplay and enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, the rise in content creation and game streaming has led gamers to seek systems that support multitasking with AI-based tools, boosting the appeal of AI-powered PCs.





X86 compute architecture to account for significant share of AI PC market



The x86 compute architecture contributes the largest share of the AI PC market as it has dominated personal computing for many years. In addition, it has widespread software compatibility and continues to improve performance. Intel and AMD developed x86 processors that power most desktop and notebook PCs globally, making them the default architecture for most AI PC deployments. Their mature platform supports operating systems, software packages, and developer tools.



Moreover, recent developments in x86 architecture, such as integrating AI accelerators, improved multi-core performance, and upgraded power efficiency, enable these processors to host increasing AI workloads. This makes x86-based PCs compatible with consumer and enterprise usage scenarios, including real-time collaboration, creative applications, and business productivity. With leading PC makers still depending on x86 processors from Intel and AMD, and with these companies heavily investing in AI-optimized CPUs, the architecture is expected to continue leading the AI PC market.



NPU compute type to grow fastest in AI PC market during forecast period



The NPU compute type is set to grow rapidly in the AI PC market, as NPUs are optimized for processing neural networks, enabling faster and more energy-efficient execution of AI tasks such as speech recognition and face authentication. With the rising demand for low-power AI accelerators, companies such as Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD are integrating NPUs into their chipsets for on-device AI processing, enhancing response times, data privacy, and user experiences. Operating systems such as Windows and macOS are being optimized to leverage NPUs for features such as smart search and system performance improvements, making NPUs the standard in AI PCs.



US to hold largest share of North American AI PC market



The US is expected to capture the largest market share of the AI PC market in North America due to its leadership in technological innovation, presence of major tech firms such as Apple, Intel, and NVIDIA, and early adoption of AI solutions across industries. The strong infrastructure and consumer demand for advanced computing have driven the adoption of AI devices. US enterprises prioritize digital transformation by investing in AI PCs to boost productivity and enhance data security. Additionally, government support through funding and partnerships further strengthens the country's commitment to AI research and innovation, solidifying its position as a global leader in the AI PC market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rise of generative AI & productivity tools, increasing adoption of digital platforms, booming gaming industry, and advancements in AI and ML, enterprise adoption of intelligent productivity tools), restraints (reliance on cloud-based services, shortage of qualified professionals, and requirement for specialized hardware components), opportunities (requirement for hardware upgrades due to software optimization, advancements in AI hardware, increasing adoption in commercial sector, and integration into IoT ecosystems), and challenges (rapid technological evolution and upgrade cycles, high costs of AI-optimized hardware) influencing the growth of the AI PC market.

Product Development/Innovation: The report includes detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the AI PC market.

Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative markets and analyzes the AI PC market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: It includes exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI PC market.

Competitive Assessment: The AI PC market report includes information about In-depth assessments of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, such as Apple Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Lenovo (China), and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan).

