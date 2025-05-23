Intralogistics Automation Market to Hit $100 Billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intralogistics automation system market is currently valued at approximately USD 65 billion, propelled by the growing demand for supply chain efficiency and the rapid expansion of e-commerce. Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience steady growth, reaching around USD 100 billion by 2034. This growth trajectory reflects a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% between 2025 and 2034, underpinned by ongoing advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

As a crucial subset of the broader automation and robotics sector, the intralogistics automation market focuses on optimizing internal logistics across warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants. The increasing demand for operational efficiency, rapid order fulfillment, and accurate inventory management is fueling the adoption of advanced automated solutions globally.

Market Trends and Drivers

Automation technologies such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robotic arms, conveyor systems, and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are at the heart of this market transformation. These technologies are enabling companies to reduce human dependency, streamline operations, and increase accuracy—critical needs exacerbated by pandemic-induced labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the global warehouse automation market is expected to hit $30 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 15%. This robust growth is being further supported by government initiatives such as the Manufacturing USA program, which promotes investment in smart manufacturing technologies.

Key Applications Across Industries

The deployment of intralogistics automation is expanding across various sectors:

E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing

Retail: Automation enables better inventory control and faster restocking to meet consumer demand.

Regional Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the market with a 35% share, followed by Europe (30%) and Asia Pacific (25%). Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding e-commerce infrastructure, and strong investment in smart factories.

By System Type

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

AGVs hold a substantial share of the market due to their ability to enhance operational efficiency by reducing labor costs and minimizing errors. With growing adoption in smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives, AGVs offer unmatched scalability and flexibility across sectors.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA supports streamlined workflows and back-end operations, enabling faster task execution with minimal human intervention—especially critical in high-volume environments.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

AS/RS are increasingly sought after for their space optimization and high-speed storage and retrieval capabilities. These systems are key to enhancing warehouse productivity and are being rapidly adopted across sectors.

Conveyor & Sortation Systems

These systems remain vital to ensuring high throughput in large-scale distribution centers, offering consistent performance in material flow and product handling.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

As the brain behind warehouse operations, WMS provides essential functionalities like order processing, inventory tracking, and resource optimization—especially when integrated with AI and IoT.

By End-User Industry

Automotive

The automotive sector leads in automation adoption, aiming to improve assembly line efficiency and manage complex supply chains. Intralogistics automation is integral to enhancing production throughput and minimizing operational downtime.

Retail

With the explosion of online sales, retailers are turning to automation to efficiently handle large inventories and meet heightened customer expectations. Automated order fulfillment and smart inventory control are driving this segment’s growth.

Food & Beverages

Automation ensures hygiene, speed, and accuracy in handling perishable goods—making it increasingly essential for this sector.

Pharmaceuticals

In an industry where precision and compliance are paramount, intralogistics systems support stringent quality control and traceability.

Electronics and Aerospace

These high-tech industries demand precision, speed, and scalability, making automation systems indispensable for component handling and assembly operations.

By Component

Hardware

Including AGVs, AS/RS, and conveyors, the hardware segment forms the operational core of intralogistics systems. Continuous innovation and integration of smart sensors are expected to drive this segment forward.

Software

Software solutions such as WMS and control systems play a vital role in optimizing logistics operations. The infusion of AI enables predictive decision-making and enhances real-time operational visibility.

Services

Maintenance, integration, and consulting services are crucial for maximizing uptime and ensuring seamless deployment of automation systems.

By Function

Inventory Management

Automation in inventory control allows businesses to maintain lean stock levels while responding swiftly to market changes—driving efficiency and reducing holding costs.

Material Handling

Automated systems improve the speed, safety, and accuracy of moving goods throughout the facility, making this a key focus area across industries.

Order Fulfillment

With the rising demand for next-day delivery, robotics and intelligent sorting systems are transforming how orders are picked, packed, and shipped.

Shipping and Receiving

Streamlining inbound and outbound logistics through automation minimizes delays and enhances tracking accuracy.

By Technology

IoT-enabled Automation

The adoption of IoT enables real-time data monitoring and predictive maintenance. It facilitates seamless communication between machines, resulting in smarter, more responsive logistics operations.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI enhances decision-making, demand forecasting, and anomaly detection—empowering businesses to adapt proactively to market fluctuations.

Machine Learning

ML algorithms improve over time, learning from historical data to refine warehouse processes and reduce operational inefficiencies.

Sensor Technologies

Advanced sensors support real-time location tracking, safety monitoring, and quality control—fundamental to modern automated systems.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

These organizations are at the forefront of adopting advanced automation technologies due to greater financial and infrastructural resources.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

SMEs are increasingly investing in scalable and cost-effective automation solutions, driven by declining hardware costs and cloud-based software offerings.

By Region

North America and Europe lead in market share due to high technological adoption and mature logistics infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding e-commerce, industrialization, and supportive government initiatives.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa show steady adoption as automation gains traction across emerging markets.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers : The rise of e-commerce, labor shortages, demand for operational efficiency, and advancements in technologies like AI and IoT.

: The rise of e-commerce, labor shortages, demand for operational efficiency, and advancements in technologies like AI and IoT. Challenges : High upfront investment costs, integration complexity, and cybersecurity risks.

: High upfront investment costs, integration complexity, and cybersecurity risks. Opportunities: Sustainability initiatives, predictive analytics, and the need for green logistics solutions.

Leading Market Players

The competitive landscape is marked by the presence of major players including:

Knapp

ULMA Handling Systems

Falcon Autotech

Dematic

Daifuku

STILL

SSI SCHÄFER

Godrej Koerber

SEW Eurodrive

CTI Systems

These companies are investing heavily in R&D and expanding their regional footprints to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving market.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (イントラロジスティクス自動化システム市場), Korean (내부 물류 자동화 시스템 시장), Chinese (内部物流自动化系统市场), French (Marché des systèmes d'automatisation intralogistique), German (Markt für Intralogistik-Automatisierungssysteme), and Italian (Mercato dei sistemi di automazione intralogistica), etc.

