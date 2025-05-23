Thermoplastic Elastomers Benchmark Report 2025: Arkema, Avient, BASF, Celanese, Covestro, Dow, Eastman, Envalior, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Huntsman, Kraton, Kuraray, LCY, Lubrizol LyondellBasell, Mitsui

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers, 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents competitive profiles of each company considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths. This analysis assessed 17 leading TPE providers primarily on products including thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), polyether block amides (PEBA), styrene block copolymers (SBC), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), and thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), and their performance across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar.

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are among the most versatile polymeric materials finding a wide range of applications across a diverse set of industries including automotive, medical, electrical and electronics, footwear, and consumer goods. TPEs, either linear block copolymers composed of sequences of alternate hard and soft segments or blends of alternate amorphous and crystalline domains, are endowed with exceptional physical and chemical properties, rendering them an ideal alternative to conventional elastomers and certain thermoplastics.



Much like other thermoplastics, TPEs can be reprocessed multiple times, which is not possible with conventional elastomers, since they go through a vulcanization (cross-linking) step when processed.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Thermoplastic Elastomers, 2025

Companies to Action

Arkema

Avient

BASF

Celanese

Covestro

Dow

Eastman

Envalior

Evonik

ExxonMobil Chemical

Huntsman

Kraton

Kuraray

LCY Chemical Corp.

Lubrizol

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

CEO's Growth Team

Investors

Customers

Board of Directors

Next Steps

